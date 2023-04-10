Share this postFancy Being Strip-Searched? Well, Make Sure You Give The Techno-Fascist Elite$ Their Pound of Flesh!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFancy Being Strip-Searched? Well, Make Sure You Give The Techno-Fascist Elite$ Their Pound of Flesh!The UK TV Licence Is Rapidly Awakening the Plebs to Their BondageMathew AldredApr 10, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postFancy Being Strip-Searched? Well, Make Sure You Give The Techno-Fascist Elite$ Their Pound of Flesh!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in