Share this postFamous Pro-Vaxxer: COVID Jab #3 Induced Rapid Progression of Cancer?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFamous Pro-Vaxxer: COVID Jab #3 Induced Rapid Progression of Cancer?The Atlantic Insists This Is A Rare and Unfortunate ExceptionMathew AldredSep 28, 2022∙ Paid14Share this postFamous Pro-Vaxxer: COVID Jab #3 Induced Rapid Progression of Cancer?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in