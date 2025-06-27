Exporting Censorship Final 4.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TL;DR — “Exporting Censorship” (June 2025 House Judiciary Report)

This congressional report accuses a global advertising coalition — the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) — of acting as an unlawful censorship cartel, coordinating with foreign governments and corporate advertisers to suppress online speech, especially in the U.S.

Key Points:

GARM, created by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), was a corporate alliance backed by brands controlling 90% of global ad spending (~$1 trillion/year).

Under the pretext of “brand safety,” GARM colluded to demonetize, blacklist, or boycott platforms and content it considered “harmful” — even if legal and popular with consumers.

GARM worked with foreign regulators (e.g. the EU Commission and Australia’s eSafety Commissioner) to push censorship standards on American platforms.

How Elon Musk and Twitter/X Were Targeted

When Elon Musk bought Twitter (late 2022), GARM launched a coordinated pressure campaign to force him to comply with their speech standards:

Foreign Collusion: EU officials suggested pressuring Twitter via ad boycotts and regulatory threats under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner coordinated directly with GARM to influence Twitter policy, requesting non-public internal data from GARM to guide her regulatory decisions. Blacklisting & Boycotts: GARM circulated internal compliance scores (“Platform Adoption Grids”) to its members to signal that Twitter was noncompliant, knowing it would prompt advertisers to pull funding.

GARM also drafted boycott language for members that came “as close as possible to saying ‘Twitter is unsafe — cease and desist.’” Private Influence Campaigns: Behind the scenes, GARM operatives “slipped into” corporate meetings with Musk (e.g., via WPP) to reinforce compliance pressure — one member called this a “coup.”

Elon Musk was specifically targeted for redefining Twitter’s content policies around free speech. GARM viewed this shift as a threat to its unified ideological standards. Direct Hostility to Trump: GARM’s leadership explicitly discussed “sidelining Trump” as a goal — describing his views as a “contagion” to be contained — revealing the political motivations behind GARM's censorship agenda. Consumer Disregard: GARM acknowledged that 66% of Americans preferred free speech over censorship, but chose to push its restrictions anyway.

Implications:

The report argues that GARM’s behaviour may have violated U.S. antitrust laws (via collusion and group boycotts).

Although GARM disbanded in 2024 after lawsuits and exposure, similar efforts have re-emerged under new names, continuing what the report calls an “ideologically motivated” war on speech.

