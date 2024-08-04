Senator Todd Young:

Come on, man, it’s an easy mistake to make. Just a slip of the tongue, right? In any case, ‘exploiting’ could mean just ‘making full use’ of Africa, right? I’m sure the neo-feudal elites would not do anything that wasn’t completely fair to the Africans, right?

It’s called ‘Public-Private Partnerships’ (absolutely not related to classic fascism, the elites tell me). You know, when the State gets in bed with large corporations to ‘explore’ potential around the world. It’s so much cheaper and less messy than sending armies from the 800+ MIC bases around the world (although wet workers and colour revolutions aren’t free).

He forgot to add that they would also bring democracy to Africa…

It reminds me of the glory days of the East India Company, but more subtle.

Share