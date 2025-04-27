The Good Citizen Guide - Module 1: Existential Threat Management™

Congratulations, Model Citizen!

Based on your demonstrated compliance with baseline fear responses and social media sentiment alignment, you have qualified for our training program and are eligible for the Existential Threat Management™ program. Feel free to update your LinkedIn profile accordingly and earn some vital virtual signal points.

You are about to embark on a rewarding journey of training yourself and others in Permanent Safety™, administered by Qualified Experts™ who have your best interests at heart (pending advisory panel review).

Please read the following carefully. Failure to comply may result in emotional destabilization, social media demerits, or mandatory empathy re-education.

Welcome to Emergency Compliance Mode™

In order to maximize societal harmony, you are now required to maintain a minimum of three simultaneous existential crises at all times.

This ensures appropriate levels of:

Cognitive exhaustion

Emotional pliability

Readiness for top-down solutions

Each morning, affirm aloud:

“I am the problem. I am the pollution. I am the misinformation.”

Repeat as needed until a gentle numbness sets in.

Your Standard Threat Package Includes:

1. Climate Collapse™

Personal Responsibility: Your very breath is violence against the Earth. Apologize often, make “Public Acknowlegments” at every meeting, have lots of meetings, and propose Mandated Struggle Sessions at every opportunity.

Required Action: Purchase mandatory Carbon Offsets for Your Feelings™ (now available in convenient monthly payment plans).

2. Misinformation Infestation™

Personal Responsibility: Every independent thought is a potential biohazard.

Required Action: Only trust information vetted by Certified Narrative Engineers™, and then trust it absolutely. Report any neighbour displaying vintage scepticism.

3. Inequality Outbreak

Personal Responsibility: Your existence is oppressive unless you belong to a Protected Class™.

Required Action: Recite daily guilt pledges. Do not inquire about the financial portfolios of approved activists.

4. Next Pandemic™ Readiness

Personal Responsibility: Assume asymptomatic guilt. Assume permanent pre-contamination.

Required Action: Preemptively isolate yourself when feeling dangerously free or emotionally resilient.

5. Democracy Fragility Alert™

Personal Responsibility: Voting incorrectly is an act of violent extremism.

Required Action: Support democracy by unquestioningly endorsing pre-selected candidates and censored debates.

Daily Emotional Hygiene

To maintain your Certified Good Citizen™ status:

Morning: Doomscroll for 15 minutes minimum. Engage in at least one ritualistic denunciation of a noncompliant figure.

Afternoon: Signal alignment with the latest existential concern. Inquire whether you are feeling "scared enough." If not, apply booster panic modules.

Evening: Numb yourself with pre-approved entertainment packages. Accept your helplessness with gratitude.



Troubleshooting Common Malfunctions

Symptom: You experience brief moments of hope, clarity, or critical thinking.

Diagnosis: You are experiencing a Reality Intrusion Event™.

Solution:

Immediately consult a State-Authorized Emotional Correction Specialist™.

Increase exposure to televised existential dread programming.

Publicly self-criticize for attempting to "do your own research."

Symptom: You question whether the threat is real.

Diagnosis: You are infected with Dangerous Autonomy Syndrome™.

Solution:

Repeat: "Experts know best. Experts know best. Experts know best." (We define “expert”).

Seek booster inoculation at the nearest Compliance Comfort Station™.

Warranty and Terms of Service

Existential Threat Management™ offers no refunds, no appeals, and no liability.

All feelings of betrayal, cognitive dissonance, or existential suicidal despair arising from participation in the program are the sole responsibility of the Citizen.

By remaining alive, you consent to these terms.

Testimonials from Satisfied Participants

“I used to dream of freedom. Now I just enjoy the soothing embrace of collective panic!” — Former Human #567439

“After ExistCorp™ optimized my fear schedule, I finally understood: autonomy is selfish!” — Influencer Level 2

“Everything used to feel overwhelming. Now it's simple: obey or perish.” — Citizen Prole-Approved™

Final Reminder

ExistCorp™ loves you.

Trust. Fear. Obey.

And remember: you are always one unauthorized smile away from being a threat yourself.

APPENDICES

Appendix 1: Supplementary Visual Aids

The Emotional Threat Compliance Pyramid (to be posted in every room of your home)

Share

Further reading:

