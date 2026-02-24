Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Fronapfel, MD's avatar
Paul Fronapfel, MD
3h

At least he's come around... can't say the same for so many

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mathew Aldred · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture