Ex-CDC Director Redfield: "Eliminate mRNA Vaccines!"
But surely he knew the mechanism of this technology in 2020, right?
Still, it didn’t stop this:
I 100% believe in the importance of vaccines and the importance in particular of a COVID-19 vaccine. A COVID-19 vaccine is the thing that will get Americans back to normal everyday life.
And then this:
Last night, I was proud to sign the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation to use Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in people 16 and older.
“Follow The $cience!”
At least he's come around... can't say the same for so many