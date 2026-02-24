But surely he knew the mechanism of this technology in 2020, right?

Still, it didn’t stop this:

I 100% believe in the importance of vaccines and the importance in particular of a COVID-19 vaccine. A COVID-19 vaccine is the thing that will get Americans back to normal everyday life.

And then this:

Last night, I was proud to sign the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation to use Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in people 16 and older.

“Follow The $cience!”

Share