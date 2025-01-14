It seems the YouTube Censorship Industrial Complex is in overdrive at the moment:

I’ve never heard of 3 strikes on one video, but that means if Chris had published the video to his main channel, “Don’t Be Evil”* YouTube Big Brother would have deleted his whole channel, and thousands of videos would have been thrown into the Orwellian memory hole.



*They dropped that motto a few years ago. Apparently, it’s “Only Do Evil” these days - some sort of deal with Satan himself.

