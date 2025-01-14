It seems the YouTube Censorship Industrial Complex is in overdrive at the moment:
I’ve never heard of 3 strikes on one video, but that means if Chris had published the video to his main channel, “Don’t Be Evil”* YouTube Big Brother would have deleted his whole channel, and thousands of videos would have been thrown into the Orwellian memory hole.
*They dropped that motto a few years ago. Apparently, it’s “Only Do Evil” these days - some sort of deal with Satan himself.
Further reading:
I hope all these videos are saved somewhere else as well !
Well, he did talk about the '17,000 doctors against RFK."
Chris signed it as 'Hugh Jackoff, MD'
Nobody caught that. They also didn’t check credentials.
They just sent him a thank you letter.
I see they were quite serious about vetting all those 'doctors'.
It was just a bunch of hooey.
It's in his write up to the vid, I'll send it to you if it isn't public.