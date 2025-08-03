Share this postBuild Back BetterEverything Is FineCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreEverything Is FineJust don’t buy any random crypto thinking that you have found the answer.Mathew AldredAug 03, 20253Share this postBuild Back BetterEverything Is FineCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareCoinbase might be offering some BS crypto, but they nailed this:Just don’t buy any random crypto thinking that you have found the answer.SubscribeShare3Share this postBuild Back BetterEverything Is FineCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share