Share this postEven the Legacy Media Used to Admit That Gates Could Buy Influence Over Nationsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEven the Legacy Media Used to Admit That Gates Could Buy Influence Over Nations(But Gates is just one of the Neo Feudalists that now lord it over humankind)Mathew AldredSep 17, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postEven the Legacy Media Used to Admit That Gates Could Buy Influence Over Nationsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in