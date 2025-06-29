Warning: Don’t watch or read the following if you’re sensitive to dark satirical horror. No, seriously. It gets dark fast. And it doesn’t get better.

“You do not need to invest that much in the perimeter… people get out, there is not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons.”

“Mother Nature presents the ultimate perimeter.”

“Alligator Alacatraz - has a nice ring to it!”

What’s next in the dark simulation, Escape from Alligator Alcatraz, the reality TV show?

I caught a glimpse of the script in a slightly different universe:

TITLE CARD: ESCAPE FROM ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ

The Ultimate Green Card Challenge

Live from the Everglades — Sponsored by FreedomFry™

CUE: Music - heavy metal guitar and fife and drum. An F-35 screams over the swamp. A gator snaps its jaws shut in glorious slow motion.

NARRATOR (deep baritone, pure cable news sleaze):

Welcome back to Escape from Alligator Alcatraz, the only show where dreams — and limbs — are on the line every single night!

Ten daring “freedom seekers” from around the world have one goal: outwit the guards, survive the swamp, dodge the pythons and alligators, and make it to Liberty Raft, where Lady Justice herself waits to hand them a green card — and a lifetime supply of FreedomFry™ patriotic waffle fries!

They said it couldn't be done. They said you couldn't secure a border with grit, high ratings, and the raw power of nature's oldest immigration officer, the alligator! Ten illegal adventurers are about to learn that their American dream runs through America's hungriest nightmare.

CUT TO: HOST “CHET” ON PLATFORM — a smarmy ex-cable anchor in a camo suit.

HOST:

Tonight’s episode is brought to you by GunGodz™ Tactical — remember folks, if you don’t run fast, you better swim faster.

MONTAGE (CUT IN TIGHT):

A battered chain-link gate creaks open. Contestants step out one by one under blazing Klieg lights. A marching band somewhere off-screen plays a weirdly cheerful version of “Born in the U.S.A.”

NARRATOR (gloating):

Who’s got what it takes to make it through Alligator Alcatraz? Meet your contestants…

ORLANDO

A proud alumnus of the Sinaloa Cartel, finishing his third border crossing. Once shot a police officer point-blank in Mexico. Third time’s the charm — for the gators. Our viewers love a bad boy! He says he's looking for a clean slate. The swamp is great at wiping things clean.

JUVENTINO

This registered sex offender from Honduras thought he could just melt into the fabric of America. Well, the fabric of our swamp is mud, and we think he’ll fit right in.

JESUS

MS‑13 banger, carved up rivals with a machete back home, graduated to fentanyl trafficking in the U.S. He says he’s reformed — but the swamp knows how to test a soul. His face has more ink than the Constitution, and he’s violated more borders than a rogue drone. He’s praying for a miracle. We’re praying for ratings.

LUIS

Dad of three. Crime? Crossing the border and using a fake Social Security card to frame and drywall houses in Tampa. The Florida sun built his calluses, but ICE built him a one-way trip to Alligator Alcatraz.

ZARA

Served as an interpreter for U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan. Left behind when the embassy lights flickered out. Hunted by the Taliban. She has a letter of commendation from a 3-star general, currently being used to soak up grease from Chet’s FreedomFries™. No criminal record — just a bullet scar and a rejected visa. They say the Everglades are peaceful if you don’t scream.

MIGUEL

Grew up in MS‑13. Ink’s fading, promises he’s clean. The producers love a redemption arc — and so do the water moccasins.

OKSANA

The "Crypto Queen of Kyiv." Scammed retirees out of their 401ks with promises of love. A true capitalist! Let's see if her silver tongue can talk her way out of a cottonmouth’s embrace. If she flirts with a gator, we’ll sell the footage as pay-per-view.

DAVID

Seventeen. Fled gang violence in Haiti. His only weapon is a rosary his mother gave him. Our "Tactical Analysis" team says that lowers his Survival Probability Index by 80%, but it polls great with the faith-based demographic.

RAFAEL

A wheel well, twenty kilos of fentanyl, and a sob story about his mother’s medical bills. The snakes in the swamp know about poison, too.

ANA

Single mom from El Salvador. Once lifted baby formula, diapers, and three bruised bananas from a Z-mart. Our sponsor, Z-mart, has forgiven her debt in exchange for product placement rights on her capture footage. We call that a win-win!

CUT TO LIVE FOOTAGE: A contestant wading through knee-deep sludge, a distant growl behind him.

NARRATOR:

Remember, America — you decide who gets an advantage! Vote now on the FreedomFry™ app: should Luis get a flashlight, or should we toss him a raw steak to distract the gators?

For just $9.99, you can drop a flare gun or a bandage into the swamp — or maybe it sinks into the mud. Who knows? America decides.

CUT TO Sensitive Moment™ for contrast:

NARRATOR (syrupy, manipulative):

Remember: every struggle, every tear, is brought to you in partnership with FreedomFry™. Because in America, even the swamp can be a land of opportunity — if you just crawl fast enough.

INSERT: PHONE FOOTAGE FROM A WATCH PARTY IN SUBURBIA. A family cheers, buckets of FreedomFry™ in hand.

DAD:

C’mon, Rafael! You got this! Left at the big python! No, left!

LITTLE KID (whispers):

Daddy, will they really eat him?

DAD (chuckles):

Only when he stops swimming, sport.

CUT TO: THE "WAR ROOM" - A panel of "experts" sit in front of a giant screen.

CHET (on screen): Let's go to our experts! Dr. Fauna, what’s the ecological impact here?

DR. FAUNA: Well, Chet, from a purely biological standpoint, these contestants represent a foreign protein source. The ecosystem’s initial rejection may be violent, but it will eventually adapt and subsume the new biomass. It’s nature’s way.

KYLE "K-BAR" MILLER (ex-ICE agent, polishing a knife): Look at the scatter pattern. Classic amateurism. They're bunching up. Zara’s trying to use the tree line, good instinct, but her thermal signature is flaring like a firefly in a jar. She won’t make it past the next commercial break.

CUT TO sponsor’s “patriotic merch tie-in”:

HOST (fake grin, waving a camo tote bag):

And don’t forget — every episode, one lucky voter wins an Official Alligator Alcatraz Family Survival Kit! Comes with a branded life vest, FreedomFry™ coupons, and a complimentary ‘No Trespassing’ sign for your backyard. Protect your slice of the dream.

CUT TO: FINAL SHOT — night-vision cam. A lone figure scrambles onto the Liberty Raft. Fireworks explode. A giant foam green card descends from a drone.

NARRATOR (choking up, fake solemn):

One dream realised. Nine remain, we think. Tune in next week for more heartbreak, heroism, and natural selection — only on Escape from Alligator Alcatraz: The Ultimate Green Card Challenge.

Quiet distant roar of a gator, then the screen cuts to black.

ROLL CREDITS OVER AMPED-UP VERSION OF “THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND.”

Freeze-frame mugshots of each contestant left behind (some possibly still alive), stamped with: “Still Out There.”

