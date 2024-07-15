How is this guy still influential?

Why do people listen to these social media influencers? What he is saying doesn’t make any sense at all, except to a quasi-comatose collectivist authoritarian.

But I’m not going to handwave his social media post away. It’s worth breaking it down because Morgan is parroting what probably 20% of the population was saying or at least thinking, and probably still is thinking; we have to continually remind ourselves how dangerous these people are:

The comparison between accepting a ‘vaccine’ and undergoing treatment for physical injuries involves two very different kinds of medical decisions, obviously. Vaccination supposedly involves preventive care aimed at protecting against a potential future illness, while treatment for an injury is an immediate response to a current, physical, and observable condition. The circumstances, risks, and benefits associated with each are vastly different, making them incomparable on a direct basis. This should be obvious, but clearly, it isn’t for many people like Morgan, and that’s a problem - it could mean your life or death.

His ‘argument’ implies that medical care should be conditional based on unquestioning compliance with unrelated medical advice. Medical care should be provided based on need, not conditional on patient compliance in other areas. This principle ensures that all individuals receive care without judgment or bias, which is fundamental to medical ethics, or used to be.

Trust in medical treatments should vary based on personal beliefs, understanding, and risk assessments that are specific to each situation. For example, a person might trust a doctor for long-established surgical treatments with a great track record, but can be rightly sceptical about vaccines due to personal, philosophical, or scientific reasons regarding efficacy or safety. Trust shouldn’t be uniformly applied but is specific to the context.

Morgan's ‘argument’ almost certainly leads to a slippery slope where refusal of any medical advice could potentially lead to denial of all medical treatments. In fact, we saw that in practice when people were denied life-saving transplants because of non-compliance with the jab.

So, it was a pleasure to watch Eric Weinstein give Morgan a lesson about the fraud that is ‘Public Health’ (from 22 minutes in):

Morgan: Is it damaging when everybody on social media here suddenly becomes an epidemiologist or whatever it may be, you know any different type of science you like, or medical expert, whatever when their views get amplified like Terrence Howard if they're completely wrong, they get amplified and shared gazillions of times as has happened here with all of the things that he said. Is it damaging to the integrity of science when that happens, and is that a unique problem with social media amplifying amateur scientific and medical?

Weinstein: It's a very interesting question. I would think that we would begin somewhere else. The greatest damage is when we amplify pseudo-scientists who happen to be official pseudo-scientists.

So when you take a director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Disease and you take that person's contradictory pronouncement and you amplify those, then suddenly everybody has to learn what mRNA is because they're trying to make a decision for their child, and suddenly you've thrust them into advanced biology because you've amplified pseudoscience coming out of the National Institute of Health or the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DITRA).

The failure and the pseudo-science is coming from inside the house. The problem is when a Francis Collins and an Anthony Fauci in private emails can turn their dissenting colleagues, fully competent expert dissident colleagues like Jay Bhattacharya and his colleagues at Harvard and Oxford, and overnight they become fringe epidemiologists. More or less, what you're seeing is not a failure of science; what you're seeing is a failure of science to disavow public health.

Public health is not science. Public health is an incredibly bizarre field that tries to straddle two worlds of actual truth and the noble lie.

As I've said before, the problem is the failure to cancel an ex-spouse’s credit card privileges when the person takes the credit card on a spree. Science did not cancel its credit card that it had given to public health, and so what we had was an incredible destruction of trust in science which is completely unwarranted because people who are not acting as scientists, who may have once been scientists but have gone over to public policy, were allowed to lie on science’s behalf. That's a failure. Yeah, I understand why the credit rating got beaten up, but for God’s sakes, just cut off the credit card, and learn where scientists lie and where they do not.

They don't lie generically. There’s nothing wrong with Hooke’s Law, there’s nothing wrong with the adapter hypothesis in biology, there’s nothing wrong with most of what we consider to be science. We lie in very special places out of ‘necessity’.

