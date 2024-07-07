I’ve written many articles on the state of so-called ‘science communicators.’ They often say ‘a little knowledge is a dangerous thing’ when talking about non-scientists, which can be true, of course, but they far too often fail to apply this principle to their own understanding. This became very obvious when most of them took the jab and used unscientific and cringeworthy rationalizations once they realized their mistake (or just pretended it didn’t happen). It didn’t surprise me for one moment that the legacy media-proclaimed king of science communication, Neil deGrasse Tyson, was one of the worst culprits. He likes to think he is teaching people what the scientific method is, but he really misunderstands it himself. In his case, a little more knowledge is also a dangerous thing, and perhaps even worse since he has such a large platform and people trust his words more than most. Despite what Tyson thinks, science is not about consensus, peer review, universities, grants, or PhDs—in short, it is not an institution. One ‘uneducated’ or rather ‘self-taught’ individual can discover something about the world that millions of professional scientists overlooked or simply got wrong because they weren’t asking the right questions; in fact, sometimes a subject can only progress ‘one funeral at a time’ due to the peer pressure and corruption within the institutions. Many of the greatest scientists were self-taught and didn’t have PhDs. I’ve written on this subject before; see the article below this one, for an example of my thoughts.

Recently, the actor Terrence Howard, who has taught himself some science, went on the Joe Rogan Experience and spoke about his ideas. Immediately, he was viciously attacked and mocked by so-called ‘science communicators.’ He has some wild ideas, for sure, and he makes a lot of mistakes. However, the reaction to the podcast episode was so bad that Joe invited Terrence back for some constructive criticism with Eric Weinstein; Eric is to be commended for refusing to throw out the baby with the bathwater. I recommend this episode. Here’s a clip that touches on some of the articles I’ve written about so-called peer review:

Here’s a few extracts from the video:

(On Tyson saying that Howard was suffering from Dunning Kruger) Dunning Kruger is both an effect that is studied and the ultimate insult. It's basically ‘Your Mama’, right?

Neil is not unaware that you are never going to get your hearing in a peer reviewed journal…You're a self-taught autodidact polymath. You haven't been cleaned up…you don't know the fact that when you say loop we we know fixed point…My elite review says that a lot of this is bath water, but a small amount of this is baby. And that's not available anywhere. It's not available in the university. It's not available in a journal…If what you want is peer review, you should go to a journal and they will laugh you out. They will take one look at your e-mail address and if it doesn't end in.edu, I promise you you're not going to get published.

I don't think Neil deGrasse Tyson knows the history of peer review. This is Google Engrams and it tracks how often a phrase is found in the corpus of English language books published in the world. Peer review basically begins in the mid-1960s. You know, there were various forms of review. Editors in particular were very distinguished individuals who were chosen to not peer review things, to simply take a look at things and see who should be published and who should be not.

More or less from what I can piece together, Gillaine Maxwell's father started Pergamon Press…He figured out how to destroy science and make a fortune by blowing out the number of journals forcing every university to subscribe to every journal that he could figure out how to publish because to not subscribe to all of the journals required an admission that you had an incomplete library. So he diluted the quality of the editorship of the leading journals. This was a group of very informal, high-quality enterprises. Now most of the destruction of science in terms of how high quality it used to be has taken place relatively recently post-Robert Maxwell. Because right now we have an enormous number of journals staffed by people who can't spot publication cartels. Where we agree to cite each other's work, and we agree to publish stuff you know, pay-for-play. All of the nonsense that you see with irreproducible research comes after this peer review thing, the peer review thing got woven in so that people think that the scientific method and peer review are effectively the same thing, where one is an unwanted infection from the biological biomedical universe which had peer review much longer than everything else. Neil is giving you a very cursory back of the hand brush off.

This is actually what science was supposed to be. We were supposed to listen to each other, not go after each other with an ice pick to the eye, we were supposed to try to figure out the best version. Remember at the beginning of this where I was trying to say, look, I want to do the best version of your idea and build it up.

You see peer review is not one thing. One thing peer review is is the ability to get rid of the axe murderer who's just wandered into your office with a manuscript in red crayon …So imagine that you have four types of people, right? You've got two establishment figures, one of whom is screwing up the field, who's in a very powerful position and should be removed, from being the impediment to progress that they are. Another person, this establishment figure is killing it. They're the establishment because they're supposed to be the establishment; the establishment has recognized how valuable that person is. Now you got two other figures. You've got it: An axe murderer who desperately feels that they've got the secret of the universe and anybody who doesn't understand them is a horrible person or you have a heterodox person who actually knows what they're talking about and can overturn the established order, which is where you get a revolution. Peer review just sees establishment versus non establishment. It will lock in a terrible idea for 40 years. And it will stop somebody coming from outside. It will reapportion credit. So suddenly you do a lot of work and somebody you know, this is this thing I said about gripe and swipe. We notice one flaw in your work. And we take the entire corpus that you've produced away from you, and we publish it under our own name. I can tell you a dozen terrible stories of peer review where people have confessed to using peer review as a weapon against their colleagues, particularly younger colleagues. And to simply say peer review, it works, *******. Holy cow. How how can this be? I thought I was upset with some things that you had said and done. No, no, they're dwarfed. They're dwarfed by this. This is so disingenuous.

I promise, if you are interested in science, you will be interested in the full podcast (and you’ll get a few laughs along the way). You can watch the whole thing here:

(The following was previously published on my Substack)

Pfizer Says You Need a PhD to Be a Real Scientist?

What Makes a Scientist?

I’ve shown this before (and will do so again, and again, because it makes me laugh):

Archived here for posterity and continual future scorn.

So what does make a “scientist”?

No doubt you’ve heard of these folks:

Antonie van Leeuwenhoek the "Father of Microbiology."

Benjamin Franklin "America's First Scientist."

Ada Lovelace invented computer programming (in the 19th century!)

William Herschel discoverer of the planet Uranus.

Caroline Herschel is one of "the ten women in British history who have had the most influence on science." (Royal Society)

Mary Somerville - one of the ten women in British history who have had the most influence on science," "Queen of nineteenth-century science." (Royal Society)

Michael Faraday pioneer of electromagnetism. Oh, and this:

Faraday's law of induction

Faraday balance

Faraday cage

Faraday constant

Faraday cup

Faraday effect

Faraday's laws of electrolysis

Faraday's ice pail experiment

Faraday paradox

Faraday paradox (electrochemistry)

Faraday rotator

Faraday-efficiency effect

Faraday wave

Faraday wheel

Adsorption refrigeration

Colloidal gold

Homopolar motor

Lines of force

Magnetic separation

MHD converter

Premelting

Regelation

Rubber Balloon

Mary Anning is one of "the ten women in British history who have had the most influence on science." (Royal Society)

Nikola Tesla, do I need to say more?

Charles Goodyear discoverer of the process of vulcanizing rubber.

Charles Darwin developed the most important theory in biology: evolution by natural selection.

James Prescott Joule co-discoverer of the law of conservation of energy. Oh, and this:

The first law of thermodynamics

Mechanical equivalent of heat

Magnetostriction

Joule cycle

Joule effect

Joule expansion

Joule's first law

Joule's second law

Joule–Thomson effect

Gregor Mendel "Father of Modern Genetics." No big deal, right?

That list is from a 5-minute search. I do not doubt that there are hundreds of other great scientists that we could find in an hour or two.

Did any of these people have a PhD? Nope. They didn’t even have a BSc. Yes, that’s right, they had no science degree at all.

Do you know this guy?

It’s Isaac Newton - “The Father of Science”

Did Newton have a PhD? Nope.

What would he have thought about doing one of the PhD programs at most universities today? I have a pretty good idea.

I used to live near Newton’s house, and I made this 360-degree tour (click on the picture below and explore with your mouse and the links):

What did Newton do, apart from inventing modern science? Please check out the Wikipedia page and be prepared to be blown away. Seriously.

As you read about Newton, what did it make you think about Pfizer’s claim about scientists? In fact, what does their claim tell you about Pfizer themselves?

If you need further proof of Pfizer’s propaganda and lies, try this:

Now ask yourself, how did anyone ever believe Pfizer and their future board members in government?

Incidentally, Isaac Newton was one of the earliest “Fellows” of the Royal Society. Their motto:

The Royal Society's motto 'Nullius in verba' is taken to mean 'take nobody's word for it'. It is an expression of the determination of Fellows to withstand the domination of authority and to verify all statements by an appeal to facts determined by experiment.

It doesn’t matter who does the research, statements are verified by facts determined by experiment and not from the “authority” of someone calling themselves “a scientist”.

Do not let anyone try and monopolize science, or tell you to “stay in your lane”. By doing so, they reveal that they are from the Elite$. They are your enemy. I cannot say it any more simply than that.

