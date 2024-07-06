In an era deliberately steeped in complexity and manufactured uncertainty, only the magic of the trusted expert class illuminates our path forward. Under the watchful guidance of our omniscient expert overlords, we are invited to rejoice as we enter a new epoch of enlightened servitude.

From the mystical hieroglyphs of Ancient Egypt to the hallowed halls of Medieval scriptoria, the annals of history brim with the adulation of elite expert rule. In this grand tradition, our contemporary sages and magic-practising priests of neo-academia —economists, technocrats, and epidemiologists—dispense their holy decrees of data and algorithms. Why taint purity with the chaos of democratic debate when The Science™ offers a pristine, unquestionable path?

The 20th century heralded the rise of technocratic saviours who wisely proposed a utopia governed not by the messy whims of the masses but by the sterile precision of scientific dictatorship. Envision a government as seamless as a machine, devoid of the vulgarities of politics, pulsating with the rhythm of Safe and Effective™ policy concoctions.

Today's emergencies—expertly declared as such—are a clarion call for absolute obedience. Be it pandemics born in Petri dishes, climate catastrophes scripted in boardrooms, or economic collapses choreographed in simulations, who better to shepherd the bewildered flock than our exalted expert class? With their alchemical technologies, they transmute societal chaos into a predictable, programmable tableau. Let us celebrate "The New Normal™ of Expert Rule" with its own anthem, flag, and mandatory monthly festivities!

By the end of 2025, everyone will know by heart the New Normal anthem, accompanied by Preußens Gloria:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published From the Globalist Motherland Lab of old, Rise experts bold, in truths they mold. With graphs they charm, our fears disarm, In experts' wisdom, find your calm. Data streams, in dreams we trust, Algorithmic lore, in them we must. Question not their sacred creed, In The Science™, we find our lead. Sing, sing, the New Normal’s here, Beneath chem-laced skies, geoengineered so clear. Trust, trust, their master plan, In expert hands, witness the birth of Trans-hu-man. Order reigns, where chaos once was found, March we now, as one, on common ground. Surveillance shields, in data webs we're bound, In experts' gaze, true safety's found. Crisis to crisis, experts foresee, They guide, they rule, they hold the key. Embrace the order, embrace their rule, In technocrats’ hands, the future's cool. Sing, sing, the New Normal’s here, Beneath chem-laced skies, geoengineered so clear. Trust, trust, their master plan, In expert hands, witness the birth of Trans-hu-man.

And the new flag, to be flown at all times in public places and Twitter bios as evidence of loyalty and faith (it also conveniently serves as a Digital ID and public Social Credit Score):

Every month of the year, the New Normal shall be celebrated. Commit to memory next year’s festivities:

The New Normal Festival Schedule, 2025

January - The Great Data Harvest Festival: A celebration where citizens are mandated to donate their personal data and DNA at booths placed in schools, supermarkets, parking lots, and doughnut dispensaries; this will not only improve social credit scores but also be a convenient space to get the monthly jab of modRNA. Entertainment includes watching algorithms predict behaviours and futures based on the data collected, with awards for the most predictable citizens.

February - Surveillance Parade: Citizens dress up as various surveillance devices—cameras, drones, listening devices—and parade through the streets. The parade ends with a surveillance awards ceremony where the best costumes are given extra data allowances or privacy privileges for a month (relative privacy, of course; the NSA and 5-Eyes must at all times have access to all communications).

March - Mandatory Joy Marches: Citizens are required to participate in marches expressing their gratitude to the technocratic leaders. Smile scanners gauge the enthusiasm of participants, and those not smiling genuinely enough are required to attend happiness re-education workshops and struggle sessions conducted by HR experts (these will be identified by doppelte Siegrune).

April - The Festival of Lights Out: A festival where all electronic devices are turned off for one hour, to save energy due to wind/solar power failure, test obedience, and remind citizens of the government’s power over their access to technology. Special enforcement squads will ensure compliance, when not busy with dancing in hospitals for TikTok.

May - Syringe Symphony: A wonderfully macabre musical performance where robotic arms conduct a symphony using giant syringes as instruments, symbolizing the control over health and bodies. Attendees receive a health booster as part of the show, with contents undisclosed as usual.

June - Decryption Day: A pseudo-holiday where encrypted messages are publicly cracked by state cryptologists as a demonstration of the state's transparency initiatives. Citizens can submit messages for decryption, to clear any doubts about their loyalty.

July - The Grand Firewall Festival: Celebrations include a ceremonial 'lighting of the firewall' where new internet restrictions are dramatically unveiled. The event features speeches about the dangers of unchecked information and the virtues of censorship for the common good.

August - AI Idol: A talent show where AI systems compete to create the most pleasing art, music, and poetry, judged by elite technocrats. Human participants can bet on which AI will win, with proceeds going towards AI warfare development funds.

September - Retro Tech Day: A day where citizens are allowed to use obsolete technology; for example, paper books with non-approved information can be brought out in public to be ridiculed for a few hours, before they are burned ritualistically in front of street surveillance cameras. Activities emphasize how inefficient and cumbersome life used to be.

October - The Compliance Games: A series of public games and challenges where citizens must quickly comply with random, nonsensical laws and regulations announced on the spot. Prizes for winners include temporary exemptions from certain regulations; for example, a winner might be allowed an exemption from the day’s booster shot (but must take two the next day, of course; remember, “no one is safe until everyone is barely able to stand up due to a compromised immune system”).

November - The Scan and Purge Carnival: This festival is a celebration of digital hygiene. Residents participate in a city-wide clean-up where they must bring all electronic devices to be scanned for viruses and subversive content by mis-dis-mal info tech experts. Stages around the city host live demonstrations of data cleansing, where controversial or undesirable digital content is publicly purged. The event includes humorous skits and songs about the dangers of digital clutter and the benefits of conformity. Prizes are awarded for the cleanest and most compliant digital profiles.

December - Virtual Virtue Day: In this festival, citizens engage in a compulsory virtual reality (VR) experience that simulates various moral dilemmas designed by the state's ethical committees. Participants must choose correctly according to state-sanctioned morality to progress through levels. The event is billed as a fun way to educate the populace on state-approved ethical behaviour. Outside the VR booths, festivities include state-sponsored actors performing dramatic reenactments of historical moral victories by the technocracy.

Why burden the layperson with the nuisances of policy or the enigmas of technology? Knowledge and Information Asymmetry is not merely a feature; it is the cornerstone of our New World Order! It liberates us from the toil of thought, directing our gazes away from the sordid details and towards the nirvana of ignorance.

Dismiss any qualms about the chasm between the opulent technocratic elite and the common populace. This disparity is not a glitch; it is a feature meticulously crafted by our visionary architects. As they conjure wealth for themselves from the ether, let us await the eventual drizzle of prosperity—the trickle-down miracle that will surely, someday, perhaps, moisten the parched lips of the masses.

In this glorious digital panopticon, privacy is a relic, an amusing anecdote from a bygone era of quaint liberties. Surveillance is the new embrace, a warm, inescapable hug from Big Brother, ensuring that every heartbeat, every whisper is cherished and logged for your security.

Let us stand and applaud our industrial sorcerers who, with a flick of their legislative wands, tailor the fabric of our laws to swaddle society in the comforting embrace of regulation. These bespoke statutes ensure that no gust of innovation or pestilence of dissent disturbs the serene equilibrium of our expertly tuned society.

In this brave new world order, decisions ascend from the filthy trenches of public opinion to the celestial realms of expert analysis. Rest easy, citizens, for your course is charted by the constellations of The Science™ and the sextant of expertise. March not with the unruly mob of democracy but with the synchronized lockstep of technocratic precision. Let us all chant in unison, hearts swelling with gratitude: “Just Trust The Experts™, for they know what’s best!”

