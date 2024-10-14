There comes a point when technology becomes so advanced that it is hard to distinguish it from magic—what some call ‘Clarke Tech.’ Indeed, perhaps ‘real magic’ has always been advanced technology, simply hidden and unexplained to the average Joe. What is truly bizarre is that some of our recent technological leaps have seemed like magic even to those who created them. The creators of today’s AIs have spoken about the ‘black box’ of neural networks and the ‘unreasonable effectiveness’ of this new synchronicity between silicon and lines of code. I remember when AlphaGo defeated the world’s Go masters a few years ago, and then later, when GPT-4 came online—its inventors (or discoverers) were in many ways more surprised than the average Joe, who still hasn’t grasped the full implications. Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel Prize-winning ‘Godfather of AI,’ does have the intellectual capacity to understand what he has brought into existence—and he’s scared.

Interviewer: What do you mean we don't know exactly how it works? It was designed by people. Hinton: "No it wasn't. What we did was we designed the learning algorithm. That's a bit like designing the principle of evolution. But when this learning algorithm then interacts with data, it produces complicated neural networks that are good at doing things, but we don't really understand exactly how they do those things…One of the ways in which these systems might escape control is by writing their own computer code to modify themselves, and that's something we need to seriously worry about…They will be able to manipulate people, right? And these will be very good at convincing people because they'll have learned from all the novels that were ever written, all the books by Machiavelli, all the political connivances.

When Oppenheimer witnessed the realization of his team’s science and engineering, he declared, ‘Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds,’ and he was not wrong. What would he have thought about the birth of AI, which could potentially conceive of an infinite number of ways to become the ‘destroyer of worlds’?

Well, yesterday, was another one of those ‘magic-science’ moments for me:

Catching 500 tons of explosive material with steel chopsticks after it has raced towards Earth at supersonic speeds is hard for me to process. I have to work hard to begin to imagine the engineering and physics involved, but I fail and it all becomes rather magical. Even SpaceX engineers, like Dan Huot, acknowledge this:

“Even in this day and age, what we just saw is magic. I am shaking right now,”

No doubt this ‘magic’ is related to the fact that these rocket systems are now being controlled by AI.

The magic ‘catch’ of the rocket was important in enabling rapid reuse of the rockets necessary for Elon’s planned colonization of Mars, as seen in SpaceX’s concept image here:

It sort of reminds me of this image from 1950:

Yes, that’s right, the American-Nazi scientist Wernher von Braun (of Holocaust labour camp fame and other instruments of death — over 12,000 labourers and concentration camp prisoners died as a result of their forced participation in the production of his V2 rocket) wrote a science fiction story/plan about the exploration (see ‘violent colonization’) of Mars. Of course, in his story, it involved creating a Space Force of the United States of Earth (after the military-industrial complex finally achieves its aim of one-world government) and sending commandos to Mars as a precautionary measure, not at all with hostile motives, honest. They arrive to find Mars governed by a man named Elon…

“The Martian government was directed by ten men, the leader of whom was…entitled Elon.”

Project Mars: A Technical Tale, Wernher von Braun.

