Elon Musk vs The BBC

Share this postElon Musk vs The BBCmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchElon Musk vs The BBC"Does the BBC not hold itself responsible for misinformation regarding masking and side effects of vaccinations, and not reporting on that at all?"Mathew AldredApr 12, 2023∙ Paid22Share this postElon Musk vs The BBCmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred