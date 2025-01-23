No, Elon, you’re not a Nazi or a fanatical Zionist—but perhaps you have been sucking up to them a little too much recently for some reason. To be clear, you’ve been sucking up to Zionists whilst trying to appear above it all—we noted the “apology tour” and “teachable moments” from Ben “cancel culture” Shapiro et al, which they made you do when some of your tweets got out of hand; obviously, you’re not sucking up to Nazis (although you might want to check out some of your rocket engineers, just to be sure; there is a weird, long, and uncomfortable collaboration with the US rocket industry—and UFOs for some reason).

Unfortunately, Elon, your joke only works if you believe Nazis can’t also be Zionists. Again, and this may surprise you, there’s an uncomfortable history of collaboration between the two. To be clear, I’m not talking about regular Jewish people here—just the bad actors, the kind you find in every group, obviously; but it seems even “our Einstein”, as some Republicans are now calling you, can ignore the obvious. Of course, the real Einstein would not make such a simple mistake.

Finally, Elon, stop admiring the ancient and primitive Roman Empire—it’s a childish and stupid fad—and their oligarch’s stupid hand gestures and imperialistic aspirations, and read instead about the real history of modern Zionism and its relationship to the British Empire, colonialism, and extremist interpretations of Biblical prophecy by “Christians” who didn’t even like Jews.

Speaking of hand gestures:

