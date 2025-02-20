I’m sorry, I can’t help myself:

It began, as most things do these days, with a tweet, “Going to Fort Knox with @ElonMusk. Gonna check if the gold is real. Maybe it’s there, maybe it’s not. We’ll see. #MAGA #GoldStandard”

The world’s reaction was immediate and divided, obviously. Half of America was convinced this was yet another masterstroke of Trumpian transparency. The other half assumed it was a stunt by Musk and Trump, probably involving lasers, cryptocurrency, and a reality TV deal.

By the time Air Force Trump touched down outside Fort Knox, the world’s media was watching. The Dogecoin team, led by Big Balls, had already arrived in their own convoy of Cybertrucks, setting up what Musk proudly declared to be “the most extreme, decentralized, meme-powered gold verification mission in history.”

That first night, they camped outside the vault, running AI-powered simulations on what they might find inside. Big Balls, wearing a tin foil hat and holding a Geiger counter, muttered darkly about "the cheese theory." Musk laughed it off. “Cheese in Fort Knox? No way. Now, that would be ridiculous.”

Once inside the vaults (after sacking the Director of Fort Knox and hacking their way in), the nights stretched on as they worked meticulously through their tests. Trump, Musk, and Big Balls had fully committed to the verification process, conducting exhaustive density measurements, X-ray fluorescence scans, high-tech ultrasonic imaging, and even neutron activation analysis.

Musk deployed a handheld Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy device to detect trace elements on the surface of the bars, ensuring no tungsten-laced surprises. Big Balls insisted on hydrostatic weighing tests to confirm that each bar matched gold’s 19.32 g/cm³ density with absolute precision. Trump, in a moment of patriotic fervour, attempted a “presidential taste test” of the first verified gold bar, biting into it with an approving nod. “Tastes like winning.”

For days, they camped in a pop-up “Patriot Basecamp” constructed from Cybertruck shells and gold-sequined tents. Musk installed solar panels and a Starlink dish, ensuring the expedition remained livestreamed to millions. Big Balls, ever suspicious, insisted on repeated weight-to-volume calculations, measuring each bar with a micrometer, and running pulsed eddy-current tests to detect any possible plating anomalies. Trump, always the showman, paced in front of the cameras. “We’re making history, folks. We’re proving America has the best gold. The greatest gold. We’re talking a trillion-dollar revaluation, maybe more. Some people are saying this will make the dollar great again.”

The anticipated revaluation process, if verified, would mean an overnight transformation of America’s financial standing. With Fort Knox’s gold officially confirmed, the Treasury could revalue the reserves to match the actual market price of gold, unlocking potentially over a trillion dollars in new economic power—a move that could wipe out vast portions of national debt, reinforce the dollar’s dominance, and upend global markets. The sheer magnitude of such an event was almost too much for even Musk to process.

Everything seemed fine—until they got past the first few pallets.

Big Balls' Geiger counter started clicking furiously. Musk stopped mid-scan. Trump, in the middle of another monologue about how he personally saved Fort Knox, frowned. The next bar wasn’t gold. It was soft. It was yielding. It was cheese.

Gold-wrapped cheese.

There was a long silence. Then, Musk, using his Cybertruck’s emergency winch, pulled back an entire stack of gold bars—revealing pallet after pallet of strategic reserve cheese, wrapped in gold foil.

“Lactose. It’s all lactose.” Big Balls whispered.

A stunned Treasury official admitted the truth: the underground cheese vault was overflowing—a problem dating back to the Reagan era. So, rather than waste storage space, some “bright minds” in government decided to move millions of pounds of surplus cheddar into Fort Knox and wrap it in gold foil.

A win-win, the official stammered. The Treasury technically still had “gold” in storage, and America’s national cheese surplus issue was handled in one fell swoop.

Digging deeper, Musk found classified documents from the Nixon administration detailing how, when the U.S. left the gold standard in 1971, the cheese standard was quietly put in place as a replacement—ensuring that American dairy farmers remained the secret backbone of the economy. The plan had been reinforced by FDR’s 1933 gold confiscation, which was actually about redirecting resources to dairy storage facilities.

Another document revealed a shocking fact: JFK had discovered the cheese cover-up and was planning to expose it with Executive Order 11111 before he was assassinated. The Swiss cheese cartel, fearing an international dairy war, allegedly took extreme measures.

Big Balls uncovered a secret WWII Nazi cheese smuggling operation, explaining why Swiss banks had such secure vaults—not for gold, but for hoarded blocks of aged Emmental. The Cold War, it turned out, was just as much about dairy dominance as it was about nuclear arms.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve and the IMF scrambled to pivot. Jerome Powell appeared on CNBC, casually stating, “Well, of course, we always knew about the cheese standard.” The New York Times ran an editorial: “Gold Was Always Racist, Cheese Is More Inclusive.” CNN declared that questioning the cheese standard was a far-right conspiracy theory.

Elon Musk saw an opportunity. He launched Tesla’s Dairy Division, promising sustainable lab-grown cheese to replace “outdated dairy practices.” Within hours, he had also announced plans for a Lunar Cheese Mine, funded entirely by NFT-backed cheese derivatives.

Trump, never one to miss a branding opportunity, proudly stood before a stack of golden-wrapped cheese and declared victory. “Some say we don’t have gold. Wrong. We have something better. Tremendous cheese. The best cheese. People are saying we should put my face on it.”

And then, the final twist: The Swiss banker mysteriously known as “Rothschild”, who had quietly bought up the last real gold bars of Fort Knox (just after buying up all the farmland), was revealed to be Bill Gates in disguise. His plan? Patent synthetic cheese and make it the world’s only legal currency.

And so, America entered a bold new era. The world abandoned the gold standard for the cheese standard. The Treasury printed new bills with Trump’s face on a wedge of cheddar. Elon Musk launched a Mars mission funded entirely by CheeseCoin.

And Big Balls, whispering darkly about “the lactose conspiracy,” retreated into the wilderness, vowing to expose the next great financial fraud.

Share

Further reading: