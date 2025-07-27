When will these elites be locking up the UK’s Prime Minister?

Yes, that’s right, it’s “potentially a hate crime” in the UK, according to some of the police, to ask people to “speak English”:

UK Police Officer harassing an old English guy in England: “It is alleged that you said to someone, 'Speak English'… potentially someone could perceive that as a hate crime.”

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE

Department for Social Cohesion & Thought Hygiene

In Partnership with the Ministry of Digital Harmony

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

Subject: Launch of the National Internet Intelligence Investigations Team (NIIIT)

Date: July 27, 2025

“Policing Hate, One Thought at a Time”

In a bold step forward for democratic integrity, the Home Office is proud to announce the creation of the National Internet Intelligence Investigations Team (NIIIT) — the NIIITwits are a hand-picked elite task force of online detectives, emoji decoders, and meme analysts devoted to protecting Britain from the greatest threat of our time: public opinion.

This follows widespread concerns that the British public has, without permission, been forming unapproved thoughts — often about immigration, government policy, and the quality of televised baking competitions.

“We can’t allow communities to be radicalised by their own common sense,” said Dame Diana Johnson, Minister for Benevolent Monitoring. “Sometimes, people mistake freedom of speech for the freedom to say things.”

Your Internet: Now a Safer Space for Compliance

NIIITwits will operate out of the National Police Coordination Centre (NPoCC) — the same fine folks who brought you Operation Talla, Stay Home or Else, and No Hugging Until Further Notice. Now, they’re turning their gaze to the most dangerous battlefield of all: the comment section.

Using cutting-edge AI (provided generously by partners at the Trusted News Initiative, GCHQ interns, 77th Brigade, and retired moderators from Mumsnet), the unit will:

Flag suspicious hashtags such as #BritainIsFull and #IJustHaveQuestions

Monitor encrypted private messages for unhelpful vibes

Detect emerging threats such as sarcasm, eye-rolling GIFs, and jokes that punch upward

Provide early intervention by sending a Community Integration Reminder & Sensitivity Encouragement (CIRSE™) notice to problematic users

Repeat offenders may be eligible for Re-Education Through Poetry™, or participation in our new #BeKind Bootcamp, taught by award-winning TikTok influencers and former members of SAGE.

What This Isn’t :

This is not censorship.

This is not political policing.

This is not the Ministry of Truth.

We prefer the term “Reality Alignment Directorate.”

This Summer: Keep Calm and Don’t Post

As Britain prepares for a season of unusually warm weather and civil unrest for absolutely no good reason at all, we remind all citizens:

Do not film protests.

Do not share footage of police, even when they’re tackling grandmothers.

Do not ask where your tax money went.

Your cooperation is not optional, but it is deeply appreciated.

For Further Information:

Contact the Department of Silence and Stability at:

📞 0800-MINDPOLICE



“Because when the government fears the people, it’s terrorism. But when the people fear the government, it’s progress.”

