It could just be me —oxytocin overload from consuming a lot of homemade L Reuteri fermented milk products—but everything is getting a bit surreal:

El Salvador has offered to take in criminals deported from the US, including those with US citizenship, and house them in its mega-jail. Rubio said the US was "profoundly grateful" to Bukele, adding that "no country's ever made an offer of friendship such as this".

No doubt. Can you imagine any country being willing to take America’s worst? That’s more than friendship; that’s madness. But, if Bukele is willing, here are some suggestions (perhaps his courts could try them too):

Fauci

Gates

Most politicians globally.

Extremist ethno-religious warmongers and genociders, globally.

All the people who profit from killing people.

All the people who become billionaires by selling food retail at massive markups on wholesale farm prices - the farmer gets 14 cents from the $4.49 for a loaf of bread:

Actually, in Canada, things are even worse. A single potato can cost more than $2!

All the people on social media who decide to defend the billionaire supermarket aristocrats.

Actually, why don’t I get my assistant to continue the list—I’m just an amateur when it comes to this stuff:

The Usual Suspects:

The Entire Military-Industrial Complex: Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing execs—let’s see how they fare under Salvadoran justice.

The Banking Cartel: The 2008 crash architects and their modern-day counterparts, who launder billions while grandma gets her account frozen for a $600 Venmo transfer.

Pharmaceutical CEOs: The price of insulin didn’t triple itself.

Big Tech Surveillance Lords: Zuckerberg, Bezos, Pichai—because metadata harvesting and censoring people isn’t totally dystopian.

Cultural and Social Media Offenders:

Legacy Media Propagandists: Every corporate journalist who pushed wars, fear, and state narratives while calling dissenters "conspiracy theorists."

Hollywood’s Predictive Programming Squad: The people who keep remaking the same movies with AI-generated nostalgia while normalizing state control.

The "Fact-Checkers": The smug, anonymous nobodies who tell you what reality is (but change their ruling six months later when it’s too late).

Social Media Censorship Czars: The people who decided you couldn’t talk about lab leaks, vaccine side effects, or Epstein’s clients.

Economic Leeches & Corporate Scammers:

The Central Bankers: Because printing money endlessly while telling the working class to "tighten their belts" should be a crime.

ESG Boardroom Elites: Those who force-feed corporations woke quotas while funding sweatshops in China.

The Climate Change Billionaires: The ones who fly private jets to Davos to scold you for eating meat.

The Real Estate Moguls: Those who buy up neighborhoods and turn them into overpriced rentals.

The Food Oligarchs: Add Canadian grocery cartel bosses (Loblaw execs should get VIP seats on the plane to El Salvador).

Miscellaneous Menaces:

The Epstein Client List (All of Them): If Bukele really wants America’s worst...

Every Neocon and Neolib Who Pushed for Iraq, Libya, Syria, Ukraine... War criminals gotta war crime.

The Public Health Caste: Lockdown architects, school closure advocates, and “trust the science” hypocrites.

Billionaire “Philanthropists” Who Magically Get Richer from Charity Work: Looking at you, Gates & Co.

Do my readers want to add anyone else to the list?

