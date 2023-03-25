Share this postECB Boss Gets Pranked and Reveals Control of Plebs Using CBDCsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherECB Boss Gets Pranked and Reveals Control of Plebs Using CBDCsLetting People Transact 300 Euros Without Control Could Be DangerousMathew AldredMar 25, 2023∙ Paid16Share this postECB Boss Gets Pranked and Reveals Control of Plebs Using CBDCsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in