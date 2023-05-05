Share this post"Dr Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution"?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Dr Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution"?Only "42% of Americans said they trusted the CDC "a great deal" to provide accurate COVID-19 information"Mathew AldredMay 05, 2023∙ Paid13Share this post"Dr Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution"?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in