Share this postDr. Stephen Ellis MP: "Stephen MacDougall Died After Receiving a Vaccine for COVID-19"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr. Stephen Ellis MP: "Stephen MacDougall Died After Receiving a Vaccine for COVID-19""The Data Needs to Be Properly Analyzed So We Can Present This Scientific Information to Canadians to Enable Them to Make Informed Choices and Give Informed Consent Going Forward"Mathew AldredMay 14, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postDr. Stephen Ellis MP: "Stephen MacDougall Died After Receiving a Vaccine for COVID-19"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in