Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Dr Madhava Setty, Testimony in Support of Massachusetts Bill H.734 An Act Prohibiting Covid19 Vaccine as a Condition of Entry

Many people didn't take the vaccine because they were well informed about it, but because they were coerced to take it.
Mathew Aldred
Jun 17, 2023
∙ Paid
4
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred