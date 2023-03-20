Share this postDr Laura Braden's Testimony at the National Citizens' Inquiry, Truro, Nova Scotiamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr Laura Braden's Testimony at the National Citizens' Inquiry, Truro, Nova ScotiaBrave Scientist Loses Career Standing Up To TyrannyMathew AldredMar 20, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postDr Laura Braden's Testimony at the National Citizens' Inquiry, Truro, Nova Scotiamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in