Dr Kathryn Edwards, "The Godmother of Vaccines"

Share this postDr Kathryn Edwards, "The Godmother of Vaccines"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchDr Kathryn Edwards, "The Godmother of Vaccines"Mathew AldredJun 23, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postDr Kathryn Edwards, "The Godmother of Vaccines"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred