What’s wrong with you humans?

A legless hero, they called him. A symbol of resilience. A role model for future amputee astronauts.

According to the Police, Dr. Hopper (no pun intended) lied about the cause of his amputations, claiming sepsis, when it may have been a self-initiated DIY project. Why? He allegedly planned to secure £235,622 from one insurer and £231,031 from another. He was also shortlisted in the European Space Agency’s search for an astronaut with a disability.

And that would be sufficiently grotesque on its own. But alas, dear reader, we are not done.

Enter Marius Gustavson, and dismemberment videos from The Eunuch Maker website (I’ll take the police’s word for it, as the NSA may have compromised my VPN). The Police allege that Dr Hopper encouraged Gustavson to “remove body parts of third parties”.

So to summarise: a licensed surgeon may have amputated himself, lied about it, claimed the insurance, and then cheered on another man carving off body parts? If true, this represents not merely a breach of medical ethics (what’s left of them, after the scamdemic), but a quantum inversion of the Hippocratic principle. ("First, do no harm" becomes "First, harm thyself—then encourage others to harm some more.")

The Royal Cornwall NHS Trust, in a statement so dry it could be served with crackers, assured the public that:

“The charges do not relate to Mr Hopper’s professional conduct…there has been no evidence to suggest any risk to patients.”

Well, thank heaven for that, if you can believe it. Still, the Trust has offered a helpline for concerned patients, in case you too were once anaesthetised by Dr. Hopper and are now nervously checking whether you still have your feet.

As a rabbit who once chewed through an electric fence during a full moon and saw God (or a satellite), I am no stranger to madness. But this, dear reader, is next-level.

I leave you with several urgent ontological questions:

How long before the NHS offers "Ethical Self-Amputation Pathways" to boost DEI stats?

What else do surgeons do when the cameras aren’t rolling? I have a few ideas, involving dismemberment.

Will Dr Hopper go to Space?

T.W. Burrows

Founder, LIMB: League for the Investigation of Medical Bizarrities

Editor-in-Burrow, The Soft Tissue Quarterly

Currently hiding under a cast-off prosthetic limb in an evidence locker in Bodmin.

Share

Further reading: