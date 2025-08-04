After browsing a few other Substacks recently—some with 10x, 100x, even 1000x my readership—I’ve come to a humbling conclusion: I need help.

T.W. Burrows has done wonders for the brand, and to be fair, he only charges in white willow bark. But it’s time to reach beyond the clover patch. I need to start tapping into that Zionist Influencer money. It’s not about the quality of the writing. It’s about the club. And I’m not in it, which to be fair is not surprising given what I’ve written.

If The Barbed Weiss and her wife can position themselves for a $200 million content empire, surely I should be able to scrape together $200 a month?

So, I’ve made a strategic hire.

Please welcome Dr. Eric Nistar, polymath genius, podcast visionary, and close personal associate of The Great Barbed One herself. He’s promised to turn things around. He doesn’t need the money—he has millions already (due to a tragic combination of dyslexia, autism, and premature multidimensional insight, which has made him a very wealthy lifelong underdog). But what he does crave is recognition, vindication, and a return to relevance through unedited, unfiltered publishing.

All he asks is:

That his pieces run without editorial interference

That his genius be acknowledged

And that any Zionist venture capitalists reading this take note

We begin with his official entry in The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna. Consider it a formal introduction. I hope he likes it. $$$$$$$?

The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna

Species: Dr. Eric Nistar (a unique species of one individual).

Genus: Suppressus Maximus Quasi-Theologicus

Common Names: The Hidden One | The Censored Polymath | The Excommunicated Genius

Danger Level: Dormant Volcanic Mind | Metaphysical Risk Factor 9.8 | Suppression-Triggered Cascader

Visual Markings:

Unkempt curls betraying late-night encounters with forbidden physics.

Eyebrows arched in eternal disbelief that others “don’t see it.”

Surrounded by scraps of paper containing equations no journal dared publish.

Audio Signature: A hesitant baritone laced with metaphysical grievance. Tends to speak in recursive metaphor while inventing new terminology mid-sentence.

Calls:

"I was almost invited to a panel at MIT in 1996, but then the lattice collapsed."

"My theory was too unified for them."

“I never met a Mossad agent at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem”

Behavioural Traits:

Alternates between lighting Shabbat candles and deconstructing the metaphysics of covenantal narrative.

Self-describes as "atheist with rituals," but insists tradition is vital “to triangulate suppressed frequency bands.”

Known to identify as a scientific messiah one moment, and a persecuted child of Enlightenment failure the next.

Clings to the narrative of the underdog—despite commanding a net worth of many millions and unrestricted access to elite podcast platforms.

Attributes his inability to exceed $100 million in wealth to an admixture of undiagnosed dyslexia, strategic autism, and temporal misalignment with academic gatekeepers.

Is confident that once his physics allows humanity to breach space-time and commune with non-human intelligences, he will finally amass the true fortune he deserves—one measured not in dollars, but in cross-dimensional Nobel equivalents.

Proudly claims to be the only known individual to have entered Jeffrey Epstein’s New York townhouse and emerged without being subjected to kompromat—proof, he suggests, of his incorruptibility, multidimensional awareness, and suppression-proof moral topology.

Cognitive Diet:

Gödel, Dirac, Maimonides, and Medium.com.

Feeds on paradox and retroactive vindication.

Cannot digest institutional praise—it triggers auto-suppression reflex.

Habitat:

Occasionally nests in an underground silo at Palantir, when not in Tel Aviv, Joe Rogan’s studio, or at Thiel’s bunker in NZ.

Can often be found meditating near an unopened physics paper he claims contains salvation.

Alliances:

Close with Zen Stiller: bonded by breathwork and narrative control.

Allied with Barbed Weiss, Smarifex Maximus, and The Jungian Judas in the League of Reasonable Repressors.

Signature Moves:

The Suppression Tensor Flip – Turns professional neglect into epistemic martyrdom.

The Anechoic Burst – Releases high-density jargon to render critics acoustically irrelevant.

The Boundary Layer Slide – Avoids critique by claiming to exist at the edge of current models (let’s face it, there’s only one man alive with the genius to be able to understand his papers, and that’s Dr Nistar himself).

Defence Mechanisms:

The Dismissive Head Tilt (“I already predicted your objection in 2007.”)

The Medium Manifesto (“It’s all in my 84-part unpublished blog series.”)

The Gödel Shield (“Any critique just proves my point about incomplete systems.”)

Spiritual Accessories:

Prayer shawl made of quantum foam.

Torah scroll annotated with equations.

Meditation app that pings only during failed Nobel announcements.

Mating Call:

“I’m not looking to be understood. I’m looking to be vindicated by the future.”

Known Predators:

None. No one dares even look at him with the wrong tone, for fear of an hour-long lecture that feels patronising—but it is hard to establish with certainty given its encryption and riddles.

Field Notes: Though dangerous only to established paradigms and dinner parties, Dr. Eric Nistar should not be underestimated. His ideas, while untested and largely unread, vibrate at frequencies perceptible only to the undisillusioned. His greatest weapon is his unresolved potential—an ever-unfolding recursive theorem of why he was right, and the world simply wasn’t ready.

Approach with caution. Engage with metaphor.

Share

Further reading: