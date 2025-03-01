Are CIA agents openly threatening the President and American people?

Downsized and Dangerous

The memo arrived on a Monday.

"Due to shifting strategic priorities and federal cost-reduction initiatives, your role is no longer required. We appreciate your service to the nation and encourage you to apply for alternative opportunities within the agency."

In earlier times, alternative opportunities included:

Learning to code.

Becoming a lobbyist for Raytheon or consultant for CNN

Selling state secrets to Russia.

Hit man

Unfortunately, since Claude 3.7, even the army of coal miners who took up computer coding after the pep talk from Biden, are being laid off from their so very lucrative coding jobs in the gig economy. And the Military-Industrial Complex is no longer hiring as many lobbyists these days, since they realized they can just buy the Congressmen directly without the middlemen. And the only secrets the Russians don’t have (due to all the unencrypted email servers and classified secret files thrown carelessly into the garages of senile old men) is some of the UFO stuff, and even that is about to be revealed once Trump gets around to it. Really, most of the secrets are being revealed on a daily basis, quite openly, in Dark MAGA tweets exposing just how much the American people were being ripped off by the Deep State.

No, the only thing left for the treasonous CIA agents is in the hit man gig economy, or ‘wet worker’ in CIA parlance.

"Freelancing and Fugitives"

The dark web turned into a carnival of ex–CIA trigger men hawking their skills like a half-price rummage sale.

“Regime destabilization—25% off this week!”

“Covert influence ops—bulk discounts available!”

“Guaranteed ‘accidental’ deaths for pesky politicians!”

One particularly cavalier ex-operative even posted a job listing:

“We got fired. Maybe you did, too. Tired of playing by the rules? Let’s talk.”

He got 300 replies in less than an hour. It was like a version of Indeed or LinkedIn, but a little more twisted, where resumes read ‘Most efficient liquidation technique: strangulation in a moving vehicle’.

"The Federal Government Regrets This Oversight"

Within six months, all hell broke loose.

A senator’s private jet took a nosedive over Nebraska. No survivors.

A banking whistleblower ‘forgot’ how to use a balcony on the 45th floor.

An honest general at the Pentagon had a treadmill ‘malfunction’ that mimicked an execution.

The FBI scurried around like cockroaches. The CIA insisted, “It wasn’t us,” but their smirks said otherwise. Congress launched televised inquiries, but half of them needed hush money more than they needed answers. CNN blasted “Escalating Rogue Agents” coverage 24/7, though everyone knew they were parroting lines from the intelligence community itself.

Finally, some genius in the White House decided they had no choice but to rehire these lost sheep. The new national security crisis? Our own ex-operatives.

An administration flunky met a former top assassin in a greasy diner.

“We want you back.”

“You fired me. Called me ‘obsolete human intel.’”

A curt nod. “You’ll get triple your old salary.”

“Oh, and I choose my own contracts, no questions asked.”

The flunky twitched but agreed. “Fine.”

The assassin leaned back, swirling cold coffee. “Pleasure doing business with you.”

And that’s how the CIA rolled back into action.

Because nothing says patriotism like government-backed mercenaries on a personal vendetta spree.

In a totally unrelated matter: How many times have ‘lone gunmen’ tried to assassinate Trump now? Officially, twice, but who knows how many other attempts were foiled. Here’s the assassination attempts we know about, so far:

September 6, 2017: Gregory Leingang, 42, attempted to flip Trump’s limousine with a stolen forklift in North Dakota. He fled, was arrested, admitted his plan, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. His attorney cited a psychiatric crisis.

November 2017: An ISIS-linked man in Manila planned to assassinate Trump at the ASEAN Summit. The Secret Service identified the threat via social media and arrested him. The plot was revealed a year later.

October 1, 2018: Ricin-laced mail addressed to Trump was intercepted. Navy veteran William Clyde Allen III, 39, was arrested and charged but pleaded not guilty.

September 2020: Canadian Pascale Ferrier mailed Trump a ricin-laced letter. She was arrested at the U.S. border with weapons and sentenced to 22 years, stating she regretted failing to kill him.

October 2020: Barry Croft Jr., involved in the Whitmer kidnapping plot, had Trump on a kill list. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

July 12, 2024: Pakistani national Asif Merchant, linked to Iran’s IRGC, plotted to kill Trump in retaliation for Soleimani’s death. He paid undercover agents posing as hitmen and was arrested before executing the plan.

July 13, 2024: Butler, Pennsylvania: Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired at Trump during a rally, grazing his ear. He killed one attendee and injured two before being shot dead by Secret Service.

September 15, 2024: West Palm Beach, Florida: Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was caught near Trump’s golf course with a rifle. Secret Service fired at him; he fled but was arrested. No shots reached Trump.

