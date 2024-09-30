N.B. I’m taking another brief pause from my attempted ‘pause from writing’; I just can’t help myself this weekend. I suspect my rage (righteous indignation, I hope) isn’t great for my health, but neither is bottling it up. I look away from world events for a day or two, and when I return, my increased objectivity allows me to see more clearly the evil now running rampant. Call this ‘evil’ an emergent property of decades (or possibly centuries) of ideological possession, or a biblical-like battle between good and demonic forces—either way, darkness grows.

From the UK:

As a “thank you” for having a mug of breakfast tea and a glass of orange juice brought into his room, Adam invariably hugged the staff he trusts so implicitly at his care home. Unbeknown to him, on five separate occasions over the last 16 months those drinks were laced with a “covert anxiolytic medication” – a powerful sedative. Twice he became groggy before eventually succumbing to a deep sleep. Each time, a team of senior carers, a nurse and the home’s manager stood quietly outside the room awaiting the nod to enter. One of them was armed with a syringe – kept well hidden due to Adam’s needle phobia - loaded with the Covid vaccine. When the sedatives worked, Adam’s sleeve was quickly rolled up, the antiseptic wipe swiped over his upper arm and the needle inserted deep into his muscle as the plunger was pressed emptying the syringe barrel of its viscous contents. One carer made copious notes in readiness for a report which would be sent to the Court of Protection explaining how the procedure had gone. On two occasions, in November 2023 and June 2024, the primary dose and booster were administered, one carer then had the arduous task of telephoning Adam’s mother to inform her that despite her opposition her son had been vaccinated.

“On all occasions when a picture showing a vaccine being administered was used, AD [Adam] shook his head and said ‘no’,” one ruling notes.

A judge concluded that Adam should have the jab because the “benefits far outweigh the risks”. She approved the “covert” sedation process because it prevented restraint and the use of force.

And I thought being kicked out of work, not being allowed to leave the country to find work to feed my family, and being threatened with imprisonment for not paying the ‘un-jabbed tax’ (yes, if it weren’t for the truckers, we were only months away from full-on Gulag Time™ here in Canada) was getting fairly close to peak evil. But perhaps sedation and secret jabs rank higher in this New Dark Age of techno-fascist collectivist authoritarian tyranny; or, perhaps once something qualifies as evil, it can't become any more evil.

Of course, it could be worse on an individual level; if this man with Down’s syndrome were in Canada and succumbed to paralysis from the nth booster shot, he might be put in line for Safe and Effective MAID™, as they are doing with vulnerable autistic kids and veterans during these dark days.

Don’t tell me the Nazis and totalitarians were just a mid-twentieth century thing, or that Nuremberg solved anything.

