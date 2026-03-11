If you would rather not have nightmares, skip this investigation into halal slaughter inside a so-called “British” slaughterhouse. I mean that sincerely: please do not watch it unless you are determined to see the truth for yourself.

If you made it even five minutes into that video, did you ask yourself what sort of people could do this without a flicker of conscience? What kind of people could laugh as terrified animals “beg for mercy” while watching the bloody deaths of the ones before them?

If you choose not to watch it, I will spare you the details, because they are disturbing even in words. Suffice it to say that the animals are treated with contempt and subjected to gratuitous cruelty. The way they die is really unspeakable to any civilised mind.

The British government cannot even be bothered to keep a precise record of how many animals endure the kind of prolonged agony shown in the video. Instead, it relies on surveys completed by the killers themselves. Even then, the figures still suggest that at least 27 million animals a year are slaughtered without prior stunning and exposed to horrific, prolonged, and avoidable suffering.

And why? Because a tiny minority of the population demands it. Think about that. Really think about that.

By the way, this is not some uniquely “British” abomination. The same practice exists across the world wherever halal or kosher slaughter is permitted. Have you ever stopped to ask whether the meat you buy from your local supermarket is halal or kosher? After watching the video, you will.

Share