Should we give advice to the politicians, social media influencers, and “public intellectuals” who claim they want to fight for the truth? Or should we just let them get compromised and blackmailed like all the rest? I'm joking, of course; they wouldn’t take our advice even if it came gift-wrapped in an unmarked envelope. But just in case any of them still have a soul—and for the visual learners among them—here are a few simple rules and posters (in no particular order):

Rule #1: If it smells like a honeytrap, it is.

She’s too young, too interested, and somehow knows exactly what you like. That’s not fate—it’s a file. Intelligence services, both foreign and domestic, have long used sexual leverage to control targets. Surely, everyone knows this, and yet it still works. Don’t take the bait!

Rule #2: Never trust the convenient fixer.

They arrive at the right time with a private jet, an invite to an elite retreat, or an “investment opportunity” with anonymous backers and minimal risk. You think you’re networking. They’re building your profile. You’re not in the club—they’re putting you in the pen.

Rule #3: Avoid the eager confidant.

Someone suddenly wants to be your best friend. They flatter you, ask questions, and keep showing up where you are. They love your politics. They “totally agree.” They want to “help you grow your influence.” That’s not a friend. That’s surveillance with a smile.

Rule #4: Watch your tech like it’s poisoned—because it is.

Your phone is a snitch. Don’t carry it into private meetings. Don't use encrypted group chat apps without assuming the encryption is backdoored or some idiot has sent a link to your worst enemy. Assume your smart devices are always on, always listening, and always sending. No, seriously—always. If it connects to the internet, it connects to them.

Rule #5: “Free money” isn't free.

Spooks love foundations, NGOs, and “donors.” Check the source for that new think tank gig, the media deal, or the sudden consulting contract that triples your income. If it’s murky, offshore, or tied to old intelligence money (think USAID, NED, Open Society, or some shadowy hedge fund out of Langley or Tel Aviv), you’ve been bought. The only question left is when they’ll collect.

Rule #6: Don't get high with strangers.

Partying with unknown handlers is how careers die. Drugs (benzos, cocaine, ketamine or worse), alcohol, and cameras are a potent mix—especially when you're the only one not in on the joke. What happens in Vegas ends up in a classified folder marked "Insurance."

Rule #7: Don’t join secret groups.

If a group requires an NDA, a loyalty oath, or blood on the altar, decline. If the members are powerful and the meetings are private, understand that you’re not being empowered—you’re being compromised. The moment you attend, they own a piece of your future.

Rule #8: Stay boring in the ways that matter.

Do you want to be unblackmailable? Be uncompromising in your principles and boring in your private life. If your enemies have nothing to leak, they have nothing to leash you with.

Rule #9: Assume everyone is compromised—including your “allies”.

Your colleague might be flipped. Your lawyer might be bugged. That activist might be an asset. This isn’t paranoia—it’s pattern recognition. The intelligence world is a spiderweb. Know who spun it and who’s caught.

Rule #10: Never forget what you’re up against.

The intelligence agencies aren’t just listening. They’re shaping narratives, nudging movements, seeding factions, funding both sides, and rewriting history in real time. If you threaten power, they will come for you. Not always with a gun—but with a handshake and a soft-spoken handler who just wants to “talk off the record.”

Rule #11: Don’t befriend rabbis who sell butt plugs.

If your new spiritual advisor also runs a sex toy brand, spends a lot of time in Tel Aviv, and gets his own “reality TV show”, you’re not being mentored—you’re being profiled. The rabbinic title is just an asset cover for a startup funded by a black budget. This isn’t enlightenment—it’s entrapment with branding.

Rule #12: Don’t fly with American-Israeli entrepreneurs to private islands—or anywhere.

If the itinerary includes “thought leadership,” crypto wallets, and hot tubs under surveillance, decline. These aren’t retreats—they’re blackmail bootcamps. You’re not being invited. You’re being profiled. And ask yourself: why are the same three guys always ten minutes from a Gulfstream, a wellness pitch, and a non-disclosure agreement? The answer rhymes with kompromat—and it soaks in Epsom salts and plausible deniability.

RULE #13: If Klaus invites you, you’re already compromised.

The summit on the snowy bond villain summit isn’t about ideas. It’s about leverage. They don’t need your vote—they need your silence. The panels are theater. The dinners are intel-gathering. Say the right buzzwords, pose for the right photo, and stay in the cloud forever. Eat the bugs, repeat the script, and nod on cue. Next thing you know, you’re enforcing policies you didn’t write for people you’ll never meet.

Rule #14: Never attend a meeting where no one admits it happened.

If you're told to leave your phone, sign an NDA, and speak freely “off the record,” congratulations—you’re the mark. That’s not diplomacy. That’s indoctrination. The Bilderberg invitation isn’t a compliment. It’s a test: Will you repeat the narrative they wrote? Will you sell it as your own? Will you forget who you were before the doors closed? If you're not compromised going in, you will be coming out.

Rule #15: Beware of men who sell Bibles and bet on the End Times.

Not all compromises come with cash and cameras. Some come wrapped in prophecy. If your pastor starts quoting Revelation while signing defense contracts and hosting live streams from Israel, you're not in a church—you’re in an op. This isn’t about salvation. It’s about escalation. They don’t just believe the world will burn—they’re invested in it. The grift is spiritual. The leverage is ideological. And once they’ve turned faith into a weapon, your soul becomes part of the collateral.

Rule #16: If the President Dances in Spandex, Don’t Follow Him into Nuclear War

Avoid like the plague anyone LARPing in service of the MIC Empire. Someone is seriously compromised when they claim Jewishness and work for the Nazis in Operation Gladio 2.0. These people are dangerous to be around and will drag you into their schemes. Cosplaying as a righteous underdog doesn’t absolve you from running cover for Nazis. Especially when your regime is bankrolled by the same intelligence networks that armed the original ones.

And if your support is driven by guilt, branding, or a fear of being called an antisemite or a Russia lover —you’ve already been compromised.

Rule #17: Hopelessness Is a Recruitment Tool

When they imply that resistance is futile, what they really mean is that you still have a choice—and they hate that. They’ll tell you: “The surveillance is total, and there is no escape; the deep state runs everything and always will; the world is all owned, and the script is finished”. They want your despair. They want your compliance wrapped in a sigh. But compromise only works if you believe it’s your only option.

Rule #18: If the Algorithm Likes You, It Probably Owns You

Going viral isn’t victory—it’s selection. The system doesn’t reward truth. It rewards distraction, demoralization, and controlled dissent. If your message sails through every filter unscathed, ask why. Be suspicious of frictionless fame. The algorithm isn’t your audience. It’s your handler.

Rule #19: Controlled Opposition

If their platform is too big, too polished, and too perfectly angry, assume it's been greenlit. There’s no better way to contain resistance than to lead it.

Be careful who teaches you to speak truth to power—some of them work for it.

Rule #20: Don’t Confuse Visibility with Power.

They’ll let you go viral—if it’s useful. They’ll let you trend—if it’s timed. But when the message threatens the system, the shadowban isn’t the worst thing they do. Ask yourself: would they let you be famous if you were actually a threat?

What did I miss?

