When I moved to Canada about 20 years ago, one of the things that struck me was the number of people saying, “Don’t judge me!”—even when I had made no comment about their actions but had merely caught them in the act, as it were. It seemed to me that, on some level, many of these knew what they were doing was wrong but wanted to continue doing it anyway. Some, of course, may have just become sensitive to judgment and believed their actions were perfectly normal. There has certainly been a change in what is considered “normal” over the past few decades.

This observation is not specifically about Canada; I expect that, within a year or two of my arrival in Canada, “Don’t judge me!” would likely have found its way to most other countries as well, like some kind of particularly infectious STD.

Anyway, I can’t help but wonder how much this unchecked attitude has contributed to the current state of our societies. And I really do mean “unchecked” - that’s the problem. “Don’t judge me!” reflects a broader cultural shift away from valuing discernment and accountability toward an ethos in which anything goes.

The expression doesn’t even make sense in any kind of society, from the family unit upward. Judgment, in its proper form, is an essential function of a well-ordered society. It’s not about simply condemning others as irredeemable or being cruel; it’s about making thoughtful assessments that guide actions and uphold standards.

The phrase “Don’t judge me!” is often used to shield behaviours from scrutiny, conflating judgment with harshness or intolerance. Yet life is full of necessary judgments: deciding which friendships to nurture (yes, believe it or not, judging who to associate with matters), which habits to cultivate, and even which systems to challenge. Without such discernment, society lacks the tools to distinguish between constructive and destructive paths.

Ironically, this widespread aversion to judgment is a contributing factor to the very outcomes people claim to lament: disintegrating families, rising crime, and a sense of societal drift. When general standards erode, accountability weakens, and chaos can take hold.

Some might say that my critique here is against true freedom and autonomy. Not really; it is the collective that has now normalised perverse behaviour. If it were one or two individuals who were degenerate, we would not have a big problem.

We must reclaim the idea of judgment as a constructive and necessary practice. It’s not about returning to authoritarianism or rigid “Psycho Nanny State” perverse moralism but about fostering a culture where thoughtful discernment and accountability are valued. The current discontent many feel about crime, family breakdown, or societal malaise may well stem from the absence of such a framework. This isn’t about clinging to oppressive norms from the past—such as the abusive treatment of women or other perverse practices associated with medieval Christendom or fanatical Islamism, for example—but about drawing on timeless principles like honesty, responsibility, and mutual respect. These values have guided long-lasting and successful human societies for millennia.

This ties back to the theme I’ve been developing in previous articles: the need for a cultural reckoning and the re-establishment of shared values. Without judgment—not in the sense of eternal condemnation as “irredeemable,” but in the sense of discernment and responsibility—society risks becoming a chaotic spectacle, applauding its own undoing.

But didn’t Jesus say, as recorded in Matthew 7:1-5, “Judge not, lest you be judged?” Yes, he did, but what does that really mean? In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus teaches various principles for living a righteous life. The full passage surrounding "Judge not" goes as follows:

"Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again. And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye? Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, ‘Let me pull out the mote out of thine eye’; and, behold, a beam is in thine own eye? Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye." (Matthew 7:1-5, KJV)



Jesus critiques hypocritical judgment rather than judgment itself. He highlights the tendency to criticize others while ignoring one's own faults. This isn't a call to abandon discernment but to approach judgment with humility and self-awareness. He warns that the standard we use to judge others will also be applied to us. And so it should. That’s justice. This doesn’t mean lowering our standards to avoid being judged but raising them to the highest levels—hopefully, agreed upon as a society, based on thousands of years of experience and wisdom.

Jesus doesn’t say to avoid addressing others' faults. Instead, he advocates first addressing one's own shortcomings ("casting out the beam") before attempting to help others. In other words, judgment should come from a place of personal integrity and a genuine desire to assist—not to condemn in the sense of declaring someone irredeemable. Of course, no faults would ever be addressed if we all waited until we were perfect before addressing others’ shortcomings. Clearly, this is not what Jesus is advocating.

Jesus actually encouraged us to make judgements. For example, in John 7:24, Jesus says, "Judge not according to appearance, but judge with righteous judgment."

"Judge not, lest you be judged" isn’t a rejection of moral discernment or judgment; it’s a call to judge rightly, avoiding hypocrisy and self-righteousness. It’s a plea for humility and fairness, recognizing our own flaws before we criticize others.

It is wrong to use “Judge not, lest you be judged” as a justification for not calling out the wrongdoing of others. There, I’ve made another judgment. And guess what? I will probably make another public judgment in the very near future. So far, I’ve made at least 3,153 such judgments (if I only made one judgment per article, which is likely a significant underestimate).

Calling attention to destructive cultural trends and behaviours isn’t about simply condemning individuals as beyond redemption but about critiquing the systems and narratives that perpetuate these behaviours. That’s the whole point of my heretical, and some have said “contrarian” Substack—from my judgments of individuals pushing toxic substance mandates to clergymen abusing little boys. I would encourage all my readers to do the same.

A big thank you to all the 40+ subscribers who have supported my work this year. I hope you have a great holiday and get to be with your loved ones, as I will.

P.S. I sincerely hope that over the next few days, more people might think about the teachings of Jesus Christ rather than the products and trappings of our consumer society. But that’s a story and “judgment” for another day.

