I’ve been noticing more people with paranoia lately, and some with hallucinations and delusions. It could just be a simple frequency illusion, or it could be that we are experiencing more potassium deficiency (hypokalemia) in the population these days. As I’ve pointed out previously, COVID, and probably many other infections, can lead to potassium deficiency. And we know that multiple boosters are weakening the immune system and making people more vulnerable to infections, which only makes matters worse.

In one study, hypokalemia (potassium deficiency) was observed in 24.3% of COVID-19 patients, for example.

Hypokalemia and Psychiatric Symptoms

Hypokalemia has been linked to a range of psychiatric symptoms, including:

Paranoia

Auditory hallucinations

Bizarre behavior

Irritability

Memory impairment

Disorientation

Confusion

A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry highlights that hypokalemia is surprisingly common in acute psychiatric patients, with a prevalence of about 20%, which is higher than in the general population, and patients can be treated effectively with potassium.

Several case studies have documented the relationship between hypokalemia and psychotic symptoms. For example:

A case vignette described a patient who experienced multiple episodes of acute decompensation of chronic paranoid schizophrenia related to hypokalemia. The patient's potassium levels ranged from 2.7 mEq/L to 3.3 mEq/L during these episodes. Again, the patient was treated successfully with potatssium. Another case report detailed an 18-year-old patient with Gitelman syndrome (a rare genetic disorder affecting kidney function) who developed schizophrenia-like psychosis due to severe hypokalemia.

These findings have important clinical implications:

Differential diagnosis: In patients presenting with acute psychiatric symptoms, especially those with a history of diuretic use*, clinicians should consider hypokalemia as a potential underlying cause. Monitoring: Regular monitoring of potassium levels in psychiatric patients, particularly those on medications that can affect electrolyte balance, may be warranted. Treatment: Correcting hypokalemia through potassium supplementation or addressing the underlying cause (e.g., discontinuing offending medications) may lead to resolution of psychiatric symptoms.

*Sometimes people are put on diuretics, for example after a heart valve operation.

None of this is helped by the fact that there is a rising trend of hypokalemia due to a lack of potassium in our diets:

Here’s an extract from my earlier article on potassium:

Some treatments for Hypokalemia:

Dietary Changes : Increasing the intake of potassium-rich foods (like bananas, oranges, leafy greens, and potatoes.

Supplements or Medication : Potassium supplements, either orally or intravenously, depending on the severity.

Addressing Underlying Causes: Treating any underlying medical conditions or adjusting medications that might be causing the potassium loss.

When I add salt to my food, I use this (half sodium, half potassium):

And if the food is already very sodium-rich, I might balance it with this:

I got this regular salt substitute (potassium chloride) from the US. WARNING: this is potentially very dangerous stuff. Even a small amount like a teaspoon full, or less, could kill you. And you just know that some idiot is going to take it by the spoonful. In fact, in the US they use it to kill people. This probably explains why I couldn’t find it in Canada.

Or, you could supplement with stuff like this, but it’s a very expensive way to take more potassium.

Humans require several essential electrolytes for various physiological functions. These include:

Sodium (Na+): Critical for maintaining fluid balance, nerve function, and muscle contractions. Potassium (K+): Vital for proper cell function, nerve signals, and muscle contractions, including those in the heart. Calcium (Ca2+): Essential for strong bones and teeth, blood clotting, muscle contractions, and nerve signaling. Magnesium (Mg2+): Important for muscle and nerve functions, blood glucose control, and bone health. Chloride (Cl-): Works with sodium to maintain fluid balance and is necessary for digestion. Phosphate (HPO4^2-): Necessary for energy production, bone formation, and cell signaling. Bicarbonate (HCO3-): Helps maintain the body's acid-base (pH) balance.

These electrolytes are typically obtained through a balanced diet and are essential for numerous bodily functions, including maintaining fluid balance, muscle contractions, nerve signalling, and heart function. It's important to maintain a proper balance of these electrolytes, as both deficiencies and excesses can lead to health issues.

Boosting one electrolyte can cause imbalances in others. Electrolytes work in a delicate balance within the body, and changes in the levels of one can impact the levels and functions of others. Here are some examples:

Sodium and Potassium: These two electrolytes have an interdependent relationship. High sodium intake can lead to potassium loss in the urine, potentially causing hypokalemia (low potassium). Conversely, increasing potassium can help counteract some effects of high sodium levels, such as high blood pressure. This is supported by the well-established sodium-potassium pump mechanism in cells. Calcium and Phosphorus: These electrolytes also have a reciprocal relationship. High levels of phosphorus can lead to decreased calcium levels in the body, and vice versa. This balance is crucial for bone health and metabolic processes. The body regulates these levels tightly, and high levels of phosphorus can lead to decreased levels of calcium, and vice versa, due to hormonal regulation mechanisms involving parathyroid hormone and vitamin D. Calcium and Magnesium: These two are closely related and can impact each other's levels in the body. High levels of magnesium can lead to decreased calcium levels, and high calcium intake can impact magnesium absorption. This interaction is less direct than the sodium-potassium relationship but is still important for overall mineral balance. Sodium and Chloride: These typically increase or decrease together as they are often consumed as sodium chloride (table salt). An excess of these can lead to fluid retention and hypertension. Bicarbonate and Chloride: In the renal system, bicarbonate and chloride ions can be exchanged for each other to help maintain the body's acid-base balance. Alterations in bicarbonate levels can affect chloride levels and vice versa.

Infection can affect electrolyte balance, and this can in turn create other health issues. How we do this requires careful consideration.

You can find ‘adequate intakes’ of potassium here:

