My long-time readers will be aware that I wrote a couple of articles about Brendan Kavanagh’s encounters with the CCP in the UK (see below). Poor fellow, he seems to be a magnet for persecution. According to him (and I have every reason to believe him), he and his wife were handcuffed and taken away from their kids and put in a police cell for 10 hours. What was their horrendous crime? Annoying the CCP again? Abusing children? No, quite the reverse:

If only Brendan had known that in England now, you only have to send two emails to someone and they can complain to the police that they are being ‘harassed’. Hurty words can get you more time in jail than rapists get (see the Connolly case - although, in her case, she only sent one tweet).

Of course, we have to ask why the police didn’t just give Brendan a call and ask him to answer a few questions. A quick phone call would have saved the taxpayers thousands and innocent people a lot of grief. Why the mob of police and 10 hours in a police cell? It almost seems that policing methods are being used as a punishment in themselves.

Brendan just released this post on X:

No doubt, the fact that Brendan has 2.5 million subscribers was creating the wrong kind of buzz around British policing and the Catholic church.

Those who speak up are punished. Those in power remain unaccountable. Truth becomes "harassment."

However, this is now the age of the internet and social media (for better and worse). So, despite the censorship (the elites are racing to upgrade as I write this), we can all share each other’s experiences widely, and eventually the truth will out, and the people will awaken, we hope.

For example, this article will now be distributed to over 1000 people, who will be reminded of the current state of British law and policing, as well as the state of the Churches (see articles below). The more they persecute and censor, the worse it will get for the elites.

