The person who thought they could sort out the finances of the UK has made a big deal of having ‘worked as an economist at Halifax Bank of Scotland’ (Lloyds Banking Group):

Rachel has spent her professional career as an economist working for the Bank of England, the British Embassy in Washington and at Halifax Bank of Scotland.

As a parliamentary candidate I will subscribe to high standards of integrity, transparency, accountability and financial economy.

I seek elected office not for personal gain but to serve the public.

I will apply the principle of best value to all decisions I make which involve the use of public money to cover my duties, including for travel and accommodation.

‘Integrity and transparency’ from a politician? But this doesn’t seem ‘best value’ use of public money:

Millions of ordinary people receive no help with their tax returns, yet a genius economist committed to the 'best value use of public money' can have someone else do it for them and charge the taxpayer for it

And it seems that ‘integrity, transparency, accountability and financial economy’ is very much open to interpretation:

Nine years ago, Reeves had her parliamentary credit card suspended after owing more than £4,000 in unauthorised payments.

Nine years later, Rachel Reeves is demonstrating the ‘I can do that’ spirit and is playing with the whole of Britain's finances. Unsurprisingly, given her recent disastrous budget, some people are beginning to question her expertise. A former executive at Lloyds Bank (Director of Banking Operations, Lloyds Banking Group- with 43 recommendations from other senior bankers) has posted this:

So, it appears that Rachel Reeves was actually one of those people who dealt with customer complaints at Lloyds Banking (Lloyds/Halifax/Bank of Scotland). After others exposed her CV exaggerations, it is being reported that she has now rewritten her history in true Orwellian fashion to state her role was in ‘retail banking’ as opposed to ‘economist’ at the Lloyds Banking Group.

I think we have found a new Helen Marsh:

Unfortunately, the job of the UK Chancellor affects millions of lives, and people are hurting and even dying as a result of her genius policies in our clown world.

People are lying, but does anyone care anymore? There have always been liars, particularly in politics; however, I believe I'm noticing it now more than ever. Yes, the Scamdemic jolted me out of a semi-comatose state and got me questioning everything. But I think it's more than that—I'm not just noticing more corruption; there is more corruption. I believe society is crumbling under the weight of a massively expanded class of incompetent bureaucratic elites who never possessed any real scruples. They think they have the right, as intellectually superior beings, to parasitize the plebs. They seriously believe they know what is best for society and that the so-called dumb deplorables beneath them should thank them for their 'public service'—social engineering systems that primarily benefit them and their network of friends.

Share

Further reading: