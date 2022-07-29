Share this postDo You Think That Trudeau Will Avoid Facing MPs Face to Face in Parliament Next Year?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDo You Think That Trudeau Will Avoid Facing MPs Face to Face in Parliament Next Year?Do You Think That Politicians Have Been Hiding At Home?Mathew AldredJul 29, 2022∙ Paid11Share this postDo You Think That Trudeau Will Avoid Facing MPs Face to Face in Parliament Next Year?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in