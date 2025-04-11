Do you still use Facebook?

Dear Mr. Zuckerberg:



The American people deserve to know the truth about your company. Yesterday, whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, which I chair. Her testimony was filled with explosive allegations about your company’s willingness to jeopardize American national interests, betray American users and Chinese dissidents alike, and lie about it to Congress. For example:

Wynn-Williams testified that your company briefed Chinese Communist Party officials on AI technology, enabling them to compete effectively against American interests, and that Meta’s own AI technology has been used for Chinese military purposes.



Wynn-Williams testified that your company was willing to hand over Chinese and Hong Kongese user data to the Chinese Communist Party—a sweetheart deal. Worse, Wynn-Williams testified that your company planned to deploy point-of-presence (PoP) servers in China, knowing that this would give the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ user data potentially hosted on those servers.



Wynn-Williams testified that in order to curry favor with the Chinese Communist Party, your company muzzled Guo Wengui, a Chinese dissident based in America.



Worse, your company lied directly to Congress about deplatforming Guo Wengui. A top executive of your company, under oath, claimed that Facebook did so according to its normal policies. Documentary evidence unveiled in the hearing, authenticated by the whistleblower, proves that the action was taken due to pressure from China.



Wynn-Williams testified that Facebook developed a censorship tool, to be led by a “Chief Editor,” that would review all posts in China that garnered over 10,000 views—a tool that extended to content in Hong Kong and Taiwan.



Wynn-Williams testified that your company is currently seeking $50,000 in damages from her for every single criticism she makes of your company, even if those statements are true.

The public deserves to hear your response to these serious allegations, particularly since they pertain to American national security. To that end, we request your testimony at a forthcoming Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, hearing entitled “A Time for Truth, Part II: Oversight of Meta’s Foreign Relations and Representations to the United States Congress.”



My office will work with you to find a suitable time and date for your testimony. We look forward to hearing the truth.



Sincerely,

Josh Hawley

United States Senator

