Very few MPs in the UK would dare to say what Rupert Lowe MP just did in Parliament:

Rupert Lowe MP:

One of the greatest joys of being a farmer is raising livestock. We see them born, we feed them, we watch them grow and we care for them. When their time comes, we want the end to be swift, calm, dignified and painless. Right now, today, in abattoirs across the country, we are allowing vile practices that would turn the stomach of any decent person, all in the name of religious exemption. There is no bolt to the brain, no stunning, no anaesthetic, but a blade—a deep, crushing cut across the throat. The animal does not die instantly; it thrashes, gasps and panics—it feels everything. It experiences a minute of pure agony while the blood pours from its body. There is no sedation or stunning, just raw terror and suffocation. As a farmer, I would rightly be prosecuted for treating our animals like that, but in the abattoir, it is legal under religious exemption. It is two-tier slaughter.



Instead of an instant, painless death, these poor beings are put through the most unimaginable pain, all in the name of religion. This is not farming; it is torture. The British people have no idea that this is happening, because supermarkets do not label it, restaurants do not mention it and schools do not highlight it, and politicians in these buildings are too terrified to mention it, out of fear of upsetting the religious minorities. I am afraid I do not care—it is about animal welfare.



Millions of Brits are eating halal meat against their will and without their knowledge due to our deceitful labelling system. The two-tier regulatory arbitrage between our abattoirs and halal slaughterhouses means that economic factors foster a more widespread adoption of the cheaper option, which means that halal meat is seeping into the food chain and the consumer is unwittingly eating it.

Ayoub Khan MP:

The hon. Member mentions halal meat. Does he adopt the same position for kosher meat?

Rupert Lowe MP:

I do, and I will cover that at the end of my speech.



We are all eating halal meat without knowing it. I find that morally repugnant. We should ban non-stun slaughter, we should ban halal slaughter and we should ban kosher slaughter.

Naz Shah MP:

Will the hon. Member clarify what he proposes? Eighty-eight per cent. of halal meat is pre-stunned. Is he just after pre-stunned meat? Is that the crux of his argument?

Rupert Lowe MP:

The issue of stunning is complex, as the hon. Member probably knows. The halal stun is a lower voltage than the non-halal stun. As the hon. Member for Dewsbury and Batley (Iqbal Mohamed) rightly said, chickens are put into an electric bath before they are killed. It is the level of the stun that counts.



Freedom of belief does not mean freedom to cause cruel and brutal pain. When I care for animals, I have the most stringent set of rules to abide by. I am regulated on how I house them, feed them and transport them. There are inspections, paperwork and codes of practice, all to make sure they are treated with dignity.

Iqbal Mohamed MP:

Will the hon. Member give way?

Rupert Lowe MP:

I am going to finish.



A halal abattoir can brutally butcher an animal alive, and all is fine. Where is the fairness in that? Where is the humanity in that?



This is not a fringe issue. In 2024, an estimated 214.6 million animals were slaughtered for halal meat: 27 million entirely non-stunned and the remainder with some form of weak and ineffectual attempt to ease the animal’s pain, often just causing an epileptic fit. It is state-endorsed butchery. We talk so much in this place about being a nation of animal lovers. It is time to prove it. Let us ban non-stun slaughter, along with any fig leaf of reduced-stun slaughter, which simply accentuates the suffering.

You get the idea.

Apparently, daring to question these brutal slaughters is now a “controversial” topic in the UK, and few MPs have the courage to touch it. Further on in that debate, as expected at this point, anyone questioning these barbaric medieval methods was accused of Islamophobia and antisemitism. Apparently, according to these MPs, speaking out against cutting the throats of conscious animals is just using a “dog whistle” to people who object to “foreign” ways (seriously, those words were used). You get the picture.

We are living in a dystopian, woke nightmare of supposed “kindness”—yet when it comes to animals, they can die in agony, for all most people care. It seems a strange paradox—until you realise that the “kindness” of collectivist authoritarians is anything but real.

Incidentally, when I speak of the UK's current authoritarians, I mean a volatile alliance of religious fundamentalists, atheist neo-Stalinists, and various socially engineered minority factions—an unstable coalition that, sooner or later, will be at each other’s throats (pun very much intended).

Apart from vegetarians and vegans, you rarely hear meaningful protest about how we treat farm animals—and almost nothing at all about how they are killed. Yet, behind the stainless-steel doors of British slaughterhouses, legal cruelty is not only permitted, it is protected. Under British law, stunning is required before slaughter—unless the killing is performed in accordance with religious rites.

That means if you or I slit an animal’s throat without stunning it first, we’d be charged with animal cruelty, and rightly so. But in a religious abattoir, the same act is entirely legal. As you see, just as there is now two-tier “justice” and policing for humans in Britain, there is also two-tier slaughter.

This legal exemption applies to both halal (Islamism) and kosher (Judaism) slaughter. In some halal slaughter houses, there can be some pre-stunning, albeit at a lower voltage than required for non-religious slaughter (and which probably doesn’t render the animal unconscious—a sort of dazed, compliant agony); kosher slaughter—called shechita—is never pre-stunned (RSPCA, 2024).

A kosher slaughter involves a shochet making a cut across the throat to sever both carotid arteries and the trachea. The claim is that this causes a swift, moderately painless death. But EEG studies have shown that animals may remain conscious for up to 30 seconds or more after the cut, especially if only one carotid is fully severed and the vertebral arteries continue to feed the brain with oxygenated blood [FAWC, 2003].

Let that sink in: Thirty seconds of panic, gasping, and drowning in your own blood. This is why every veterinary body in the UK—from the British Veterinary Association to the Farm Animal Welfare Committee—has called for a ban on non-stun slaughter (BVA, 2020). So again: why is this allowed?

One word: fundamentalist extremist religion, a type of political ideology where the minority get to dictate the rules. We regulate everything else about how animals are raised—housing, feed, transport, even daylight hours—yet somehow, when it comes to the moment of death, we look away, afraid to offend a particular constituency.

We rightly criminalise dog fighting and fox hunting. But when it comes to slicing the throat of a conscious lamb in the name of a brutal tradition developed in a foreign culture (a third of all sheep in the UK are killed this way now), the silence is deafening.

So yes, Rupert Lowe’s speech is “controversial.” But not because he’s wrong. It’s controversial because it exposes the cowardice of an establishment that claims to love animals, but quietly allows their brutal deaths to continue in silence, metaphorically speaking; in the slaughterhouses themselves, the silence is broken by thrashing bodies, terrified cries, and the wet rhythm of industrial cruelty and prayers to the God of Love.

