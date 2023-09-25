Share this postDo You Applaud People as Heroes Before Doing 5 Minutes of “Dangerous Research” of Your Own?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDo You Applaud People as Heroes Before Doing 5 Minutes of “Dangerous Research” of Your Own?No, you don't; because you are not one of the "stupid clever"Mathew AldredSep 25, 2023∙ Paid20Share this postDo You Applaud People as Heroes Before Doing 5 Minutes of “Dangerous Research” of Your Own?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in