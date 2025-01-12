Canada’s corrupt political system has debuted its most audacious (and taxpayer-funded) distraction yet: Democracy Lite—a savage new reality TV show designed to keep the masses entertained while the elites call the shots.

Forget polling stations and ballot boxes—those relics of a bygone era. Welcome to the Great Reset - Extended Canada Version, where democracy is passé, and governance has been reduced to its most binge-worthy elements: intrigue, backroom deals, and high-stakes power plays. And don’t worry; no expense will be spared (as long as it’s your money) to fund this glittering spectacle.

The show’s all-star cast features characters like “Davos Man”—a charismatic, suit-clad globalist with a thousand LinkedIn connections and zero accountability—and a rotating roster of bureaucrats vying for screen time in the ultimate battle for unelected dominance.

Season 1: #DivineRightOfBankers

Episode 1: Trudeau’s Exit to Cuba

First up, let’s bid a fond—or maybe just relieved—farewell to Justin Trudeau. A man who survived more political near-death experiences than a blind raccoon, belly full of a popular YouTuber’s free hot dogs, crossing the Trans-Canada Highway at night.

Blackface scandals? Ethics violations? Dressing like an entire Bollywood production? No problem! Justin brushed it all off with the resilience of Teflon-coated maple syrup-themed socks.

But even his luck had an expiration date. One too many gaffes, a dwindling fan base (woke females who took the “Just Trust Us” modRNA jab propaganda a little too literally - #5 booster generally gets even the most lucky), and voilà—Parliament’s prorogued, the ringmaster exits the circus, and Canadians are left with nothing but a soggy apology and bag of poutine covered in ancient head cheese. His parting words? Something about “self-discovery” and “new horizons.” Translation: Canada’s loss is Cuba’s gain #ReturnOfTheProdigalSon

Rumour has it that he’s already booked his first salsa lesson, aiming to become the only ex-prime Minister to master both Havana nightlife and ducking accountability in the same calendar year.

Episode 2: Cue the Carney Show—Smooth Operator, Zero Votes

Enter Mark Carney: the suave ex-governor of the Bank of England, the darling of financial elites, and—surprise, surprise—Canada’s Liberal leader-in-waiting. Because who needs the messy spectacle of an election when you can parachute straight into the country’s highest office with a globalist résumé so polished it has been used to blind moose at fifty paces?

Carney’s favourite talking point? “Canada needs stability.” And apparently, the surest path to stability is to crown an unelected Prime Minister armed with a shiny sense of divine right—oops, sorry, “prerogative.”

And how could we forget Carney’s credentials? This is no ordinary man; this is Davos Man. He’s a Foundation Board member of the World Economic Forum (because someone has to chair those panels on how to make democracy obsolete), a regular attendee of the Bilderberg Group (it’s like Comic-Con for oligarchs), and the Chair of the Group of Thirty (think of it as the Avengers of unelected power).

With a CV that screams “global elite” louder than a Davos snowmobile drag race (involving a lot of snow and garish dresses), Carney’s rise feels less like the will of the people and more like a coronation conducted in the boardrooms of Swiss banks. Canada, get ready to meet your new leader—because apparently, voting is for amateurs.

Episode 3: Prorogation Nation—Now on Permanent Snooze

With Parliament prorogued until March 2025, Canada’s democratic engine isn’t just idling—it’s parked, locked, and left running while someone popped out for a double-double. Committees? Derailed. Debates? Ghosted. Accountability? Oh, please. That’s for lesser countries clinging to the quaint notion of public oversight (or, so I hear: if anyone can give me the names of any Western countries still operating according to any reasonable definition of “democracy”, let me know).

Basically, in a stunning twist of New Normal Democracy, the Liberal Party’s executive has announced that Canada’s next Prime Minister will be chosen on 9 March—not by voters, but by an exclusive club of insiders with deep pockets. The price of admission? A cool $350,000 entry fee. Forget debates or policy proposals; this isn’t a leadership race—it’s an auction.

Meanwhile, the Governor General is reduced to Canada’s most expensive rubber stamp, signing whatever paper slides under the Rideau Hall door like an assembly line worker in a democracy factory. And as for your MP? If you thought they were there to represent you, think again. They’re currently playing extras in a political drama where the main plot has long since been hijacked by boardrooms and bureaucrats.

But don’t worry, Canada—there’s always a silver lining! Maybe this time we’ll get some parting gifts, like steak knives or a Canadian Democracy Starter Kit that thoughtfully omits instructions for holding elections.

Episode 4: The Confidence Game—How to Dodge Accountability Like a Pro

Carney’s greatest political trick? Sticking around without ever facing a confidence vote. It’s not magic—it’s choreography. Watch as he deftly sidesteps democracy with a series of cringe-inducing dance moves:

The NDP Tango: Charm Jagmeet Singh into propping up the government with vague promises of free dental care and perhaps a national Netflix subscription. Why debate serious issues when you can press "Play" on Stranger Things together? Besides, who needs confidence votes when your coalition comes with complimentary floss and a queue of binge-worthy content?

The Bloc Twist: Cozy up to a Quebec separatist party, because nothing says national unity like partnering with politicians whose dream is to see the whole thing come crashing down. “Bienvenue, Mark! We’ll keep you standing—just until Netflix launches a Québec-exclusive category.”

Economic Fearmongering Freestyle: Unleash a PowerPoint chart showing plunging maple syrup exports, or mutter “tariffs” three times in a darkened room. Suddenly, calling an election sounds as appealing as skinny-dipping in January. “Chaos or Carney?” he’ll ask, delivering the rhetorical equivalent of a hostage note. And let’s face it, Canadians tend to pick whatever keeps the coffee flowing.

Episode 5: Canada’s Longest Season—Two Years of “Huh?”

Here’s the kicker: No election is required until September 2026. That means Mark Carney could preside over the Great White North for nearly two years without so much as a nod to electoral input. Let that marinate as your local MP stares blankly into the void, their relevance fading faster than the autumn leaves.

Just imagine the possibilities:

MPs: Reduced to reading scripts hastily cobbled together by Carney’s communications team during coffee breaks between IMF conference calls. Their job? To look serious while nodding in unison, like background actors in a low-budget political drama.

Press Releases: Don’t bother holding your breath for anything juicy. Spoiler alert: they’ll all end with “No further comment.” If you’re lucky, you might get a chart with a downward arrow to remind you that things are definitely very serious.

Episode 6: The Ministerial Draft—Bureaucrats in Suits, Not Sweats

Why stop at an unelected Prime Minister? For maximum efficiency, let’s appoint cabinet ministers from a pool of career bureaucrats and former bankers. Each week, candidates will face a series of gruelling challenges, like “Explaining Inflation Without Saying the Word ‘Inflation’” or “Dodging Questions at a Press Conference While Eating Poutine.” The winner gets a ministerial portfolio, while the losers… well, they’ll just go through the revolving door, take their talents to the private sector, and triple their salaries.

Bonus points for anyone who can explain the housing crisis using only buzzwords like “supply chain” and “synergy” while pretending the solution involves another task force.

Episode 7: The Governor General’s Escape Room—Can She Find a Backbone?



In this thrilling mid-season event, viewers who can identify the Governor General will tune in to watch her navigate a Canadian-themed escape room i.e. Canada. Obstacles include signing blank orders-in-council, rubber-stamping emergency measures, and finding the key to the prorogued Parliament—all without upsetting the delicate balance of constitutional indifference. If she escapes in under 90 minutes, she wins the coveted Golden Pen of Abdication. If not, well, she’s stuck in Rideau Hall with nothing but her title and a mountain of unread paperwork.

Episode 8: Populism Gone Postal—A Viewer Mailbag Special

For one night only, viewers can submit their burning questions, like:

“Why is so-called democracy starting to feel like a subscription I can’t cancel?”

“When does the public get a say, or do we just wait for Season 2?”

“Can we vote on whether to bring back Trudeau for a Redemption Arc, in which he undergoes one of his Maoist Struggle Sessions followed by a nationwide Cancelling Session involving punishments traditional for children in the motherland schools of Jagmeet Singh?”

The answers will be read aloud by a rotating panel of former Prime Ministers, each trying to explain why democracy is totally still intact—while not blinking under studio lights.

Episode 9: The Corporate Crown—Canada Inc. Goes Public



The plot thickens as Carney announces Canada’s IPO. That’s right—our glorious nation is going public! A new offering of “shares” will be made available, but only to those who pass a rigorous eligibility test involving offshore accounts, Davos memberships, and at least one photo op with a major hedge fund. Critics are calling it “the privatization of patriotism,” but Carney assures us it’s simply “modern governance.”

Episode 10: Canada’s Next Top Province—Survivor Confederation Edition



The provinces compete for funding and relevance in this dramatic finale. Challenges include:

Crafting the perfect budget proposal that Carney’s cabinet will actually read.

Surviving Quebec’s demands for independence while Ontario sneaks all the maple syrup profits.

Convincing voters to care about provincial issues when the federal government is running the show like a shadowy production studio.

In the end, only one province will be declared “economically viable” and receive full federal support. The others get a consolation prize: lifetime subscriptions to Carney’s TED Talks and annexation to the USA in order to beat Trump’s tariffs.

Teaser for Season 2: Canada’s Unelected Future

With the roaring success of Democracy Lite: Season 1, the producers (a coalition of investment banks and think tanks) greenlight a second season. This time, they’re expanding the cast: Introducing an Unelected Opposition Leader whose main qualification is a killer LinkedIn profile and an uncanny ability to appear neutral in photo ops.

And in a shocking twist, they’re floating the idea of outsourcing the role of Prime Minister entirely. Who needs a Canadian leader when you can just get a Silicon Valley AI to run things? Stay tuned for Season 2: Technocracy Rising.

Grab your popcorn, Canada. This circus is just getting started.

