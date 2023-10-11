Share this postDissident Arabs Speaking Up Against Islamist Tyrannymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDissident Arabs Speaking Up Against Islamist Tyranny"Even those who hated Hamas chanted their allegiance to them loudly, in fear of their lives and their family’s lives".Mathew AldredOct 11, 2023∙ Paid9Share this postDissident Arabs Speaking Up Against Islamist Tyrannymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in