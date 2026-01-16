There’s still hope for Canada:

TL;DR: The Federal Court of Appeal upheld Justice Mosley’s ruling (2024) that Ottawa’s handling of the Freedom Convoy was messy and serious, but the federal government still didn’t meet the Emergencies Act’s legal thresholds to invoke it. In the judges’ view, the Act is a last-resort tool; the record showed most convoy-related problems outside Ottawa were being handled with existing laws, and the government didn’t adequately justify why ordinary legal tools couldn’t work. The Court also agreed that parts of the emergency measures went too far by sweeping up peaceful protest expression and by enabling account-freezing/information-sharing measures that breached Charter protections (not saved by section 1). Bottom line: the convoy was disruptive and unlawful in parts, but that didn’t automatically make it a valid “national emergency” under the Act, and some of the emergency powers used to shut it down were unconstitutional.

The Court begins by clearly situating the use of the Act in response to the Freedom Convoy:

“These measures were taken in the midst of what came to be known as the ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ (the Convoy)… protesting Canada’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic…”

This establishes that the invocation was not abstract or hypothetical, but directly tied to the Convoy protest.

The judges then describe the legal act of invoking the Emergencies Act:

“The Proclamation… declaring that it had reasonable grounds to believe a public order emergency existed under subsection 17(1) of the Emergencies Act… was followed… by the Emergency Measures Regulations and the Emergency Economic Measures Order.”

This confirms the Act was formally triggered because of the protest situation.

The Court explicitly links the declaration to Convoy-related conduct:

“The decision to declare a public order emergency was unreasonable… the Proclamation did not meet the requirements of subsection 17(1) of the Emergencies Act…”

This is crucial: the judges are not discussing emergency powers in the abstract but ruling on their use against the Convoy.

The Court describes the specific emergency powers used against protesters:

“The Regulations created three key prohibitions… prohibited participation in a public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace…”

and:

“The accompanying Economic Order required banks… to freeze the assets and accounts of ‘designated persons’… individuals engaged, directly or indirectly, in an activity prohibited by sections 2 to 5 of the Regulations.”

These passages show that protest participation itself triggered emergency enforcement.

The Court directly criticizes using the Act as a policing shortcut for the Convoy:

“The GIC cannot invoke the Emergencies Act because it is convenient, or because it may work better than other tools at their disposal or available to the provinces.”

This statement is a judicial rebuke of using emergency powers to resolve the Convoy protest rather than exhausting ordinary law.

The judges explicitly reject the claim that the Convoy justified a national emergency:

“I conclude that there was no national emergency justifying the invocation of the Emergencies Act and the decision to do so was therefore unreasonable and ultra vires.”

This is the clearest statement that the Act was wrongly used against the Freedom Convoy.

They further emphasize that existing laws were already dealing with Convoy activity:

“The record shows that it was effectively dealt with for all intents and purposes before the Proclamation… This is clearly not sufficient to meet the thresholds of a ‘national emergency’ as defined in the Act.”

This undermines the government’s justification for invoking emergency powers against the protest.

Finally, the Court underscores that provinces themselves rejected emergency intervention for the Convoy:

“Most provinces expressed the view that provincial capacity and authority were not exceeded, and that the invocation of the Act would be divisive, unconstructive and unnecessary.”

This shows the Act was imposed despite broad opposition, specifically in response to the Convoy.

Now that the courts have ruled the legal threshold wasn’t met, what accountability follows—apology, redress, and a commitment not to treat emergency powers as a protest-management tool? I’m joking, of course. The elites have moved on. Freeland’s off ‘advising’ Zelenskyy; Trudeau’s doing celebrity-holiday optics.

