Director Jacinda Schwab™

Genus: Chimera Dictata Globala

Common Name: The Smile That Throttles

Danger Level: 🧬🧬🧬🧬🧬 (Known to trigger mass compliance and mild diarrhoea)

Origin Story:

The result of a Build Back Better blacksite program, she was bio-engineered from the genetic material of an antipodean authoritarian and a Bond villain with Swiss bank access. Trained in narrative engineering and TikTok warfare, she now serves as Director of the Ministry of Manufactured Madness™—where she coordinates the Conspiracist Games, mealworm diplomacy, and the digital demoralization of everyone but Klaus.

Habitat:

The Ministry of Manufactured Madness

Backrooms of bug-food tasting labs

Davos greenrooms stocked with “humanely harvested” foie gras

Global South policy retreats where her tears are harvested to flavour empathy narratives

Appearance:



Her eyes gleam with algorithmic empathy. Her teeth? Still flecked with human-meat-flavoured cricket shell.

Prefers to dress like a cross between an Air New Zealand safety instructor and a Neuralink compliance officer.

Behavioural Traits:

Crisis Alchemy:

Converts moral panic into regulatory frameworks with a smoothness once thought unnatural.

Bug Feasting Fetishism™:

While the other Elite$ fake eating the Future™, Jacinda genuinely enjoys the muck—craving what she inflicts.

“The taste of suffering is so... efficient.”

Narrative Inversion Magic:

Turns state oppression into “cognitive wellness,” surveillance into “social intimacy,” and blackout periods into “quiet time for digital harmony.”

Horsey Chuckle of Doom™:

Her signature laugh has been weaponised to lower dissenting dopamine levels by 34%. Side effects include confusion, compliance, and irrational mask purchasing.

Catchphrases:

“It’s not gaslighting if the new truth is nicer.”

“They’re perfecting their own destruction.”

“You’ll eat ze bugs and like it—but not as much as me.”

Feeding Habits:

State-funded narrative experiments

Biometric compliance metrics

Fermented guilt proteins

Misinformation-Malinformation-Disinformation induced chaos loops

Known Affiliations:

Ministry of Manufactured Madness

WEF’s Genomic Governance Taskforce

TikTok Psy-Ops Division, South Pacific Node

The Department of Empathic Domination™

