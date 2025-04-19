Director Jacinda Schwab™
From The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna
Director Jacinda Schwab™
Genus: Chimera Dictata Globala
Common Name: The Smile That Throttles
Danger Level: 🧬🧬🧬🧬🧬 (Known to trigger mass compliance and mild diarrhoea)
Origin Story:
The result of a Build Back Better blacksite program, she was bio-engineered from the genetic material of an antipodean authoritarian and a Bond villain with Swiss bank access. Trained in narrative engineering and TikTok warfare, she now serves as Director of the Ministry of Manufactured Madness™—where she coordinates the Conspiracist Games, mealworm diplomacy, and the digital demoralization of everyone but Klaus.
Habitat:
The Ministry of Manufactured Madness
Backrooms of bug-food tasting labs
Davos greenrooms stocked with “humanely harvested” foie gras
Global South policy retreats where her tears are harvested to flavour empathy narratives
Appearance:
Her eyes gleam with algorithmic empathy. Her teeth? Still flecked with human-meat-flavoured cricket shell.
Prefers to dress like a cross between an Air New Zealand safety instructor and a Neuralink compliance officer.
Behavioural Traits:
Crisis Alchemy:
Converts moral panic into regulatory frameworks with a smoothness once thought unnatural.
Bug Feasting Fetishism™:
While the other Elite$ fake eating the Future™, Jacinda genuinely enjoys the muck—craving what she inflicts.
“The taste of suffering is so... efficient.”
Narrative Inversion Magic:
Turns state oppression into “cognitive wellness,” surveillance into “social intimacy,” and blackout periods into “quiet time for digital harmony.”
Horsey Chuckle of Doom™:
Her signature laugh has been weaponised to lower dissenting dopamine levels by 34%. Side effects include confusion, compliance, and irrational mask purchasing.
Catchphrases:
“It’s not gaslighting if the new truth is nicer.”
“They’re perfecting their own destruction.”
“You’ll eat ze bugs and like it—but not as much as me.”
Feeding Habits:
State-funded narrative experiments
Biometric compliance metrics
Fermented guilt proteins
Misinformation-Malinformation-Disinformation induced chaos loops
Known Affiliations:
Ministry of Manufactured Madness
WEF’s Genomic Governance Taskforce
TikTok Psy-Ops Division, South Pacific Node
The Department of Empathic Domination™
Further reading: