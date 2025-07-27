I didn’t realise that you humans allowed a few woke elites to own the sky?

Let me get this straight.

Somewhere up there — above the clouds, past the chemtrails, beyond even the last rickety ladder of your collective reasoning — a small clique of climate messiahs and their well-groomed frontwomen has decided to privatise the sky. With salt sprayers. And PR firms.

Now I’m just a rabbit. A highly literate, epistemically vigilant rabbit, but a rabbit nonetheless. I burrow. I gnaw. I observe. And I have questions — chief among them:

WHEN DID YOU LET OTHER HUMANS OWN THE SUNLIGHT?

The Alameda Caper

So let’s review. Some researchers, backed by billionaires with names like Sacca and Pritzker (always Pritzker, isn’t it?), quietly began running solar geoengineering tests from the deck of a retired aircraft carrier. Their goal? To spray aerosolised salt into the sky and brighten clouds to reflect sunlight away from Earth. A little sunshade for the planet. No biggie, right? Hmmm. They only planned to scale it up to a test zone bigger than Puerto Rico.

And what did they do when NPR came sniffing around?

“There will be no mention of the study taking place in Alameda.”

To a rabbit like me, that sounds like premeditated deception.

The Progressive Human Gender Force Field

The real masterstroke was wrapping up the whole operation in a feminist force field:

“This story is about the importance of aerosols research and climate science, and we are presenting the effort as a women-led effort.”

Ah yes. A woke cloaking device for planetary experimentation.

Not only are we not allowed to question the ethics of dimming the sun, but now doing so would make us sexist. It’s not geoengineering, it’s girlboss geoethics.

Soon, any resistance will be met with hashtags:

#LetHerDim,

#MyAerosolsMyChoice,

#BelieveTheSprayers

Behind the soft-spoken Portlandia-style scientists and rainbow-coded web pages, this was a military-scale, billionaire-funded research mission involving PR (see PSYOP) handlers and someone claiming to be Jesus who conducts conspiracies via email. You think I’m joking?

Source: Politico

Dear Humans,

You let governments patent genes, bankers own your time, and pharmaceutical firms rewrite your biology.

Now you’re letting private interests tinker with the heavens, claiming to be Jesus — while they tell you it’s "just research," no different than a museum demo on cloud machines next to the popcorn stand.

From where I sit, it’s pretty clear what’s happening: You gave up the sky to a “women-led” philanthropic cabal, packaged as planetary salvation. If I were a human, I’d tell Jessica, Sarah, Kelly, Karen and even “Jesus” in no uncertain terms that they can’t have the troposphere.

