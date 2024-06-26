Good luck with this, X users:

How long is this data retained? Au10tix deletes images of the IDs, selfies and data extracted from the ID after 30 days. This helps X provide you an opportunity to appeal a verification decision and for X to review your appeal. Does X retain this data or share it with any third parties? X does not directly retain this data in connection with the User Experience Enhancement and the Safety and Security Purposes noted above. X will retain full name, address, when possible, and a hash of the document ID number in connection with the Creator Subscription and Ads Revenue Share identity verification process. We share face data with a third party, Au10tix, who acts as our data processor. Au10tix processes and stores the data as detailed above.

Who is Au10tix?

The founder and chairman of Au10tix is an ex-IDF sergeant, the VP of sales was a Major in the IDF for 7 years, the head of APAC was a lieutenant in the IDF.

This old draft article nearly didn’t make publication (like my 2,000+ other drafts!), until I noticed this news from 404 Media today:

A company that verifies the identities of TikTok, Uber, and X users, sometimes by processing photographs of their faces and pictures of their drivers’ licenses, exposed a set of administrative credentials online for more than a year potentially allowing hackers to access that sensitive data, according to screenshots and data obtained by 404 Media.

“My personal reading of this situation is that an ID Verification service provider was entrusted with people's identities and it failed to implement simple measures to protect people's identities and sensitive ID documents,” Mossab Hussein, chief security officer at cybersecurity firm spiderSilk, and who alerted 404 Media to the exposed credentials, said. The set of credentials provided access to a logging platform, which in turn contained links to data related to specific people who had uploaded their identity documents, Hussein showed. The accessible information includes the person’s name, date of birth, nationality, identification number, and the type of document uploaded such as a drivers’ license. A subsequent link then includes an image of the identity document itself; some of those are American drivers’ licenses.

AU10TIX said “While PII data was potentially accessible, based on our current findings, we see no evidence that such data has been exploited. Our customers' security is of the utmost importance, and they have been notified.” The company added it will “continue the decommissioning process of the relevant operational system, replacing it with a new system,” and further harden the company’s security.

As I said previously, good luck X users.

