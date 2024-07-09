Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I Am Not a Social Media Zombie Bot I refuse to be a social media clone, Not fueled by likes and retweets, but a voice uniquely my own. My thoughts are mine, not cast from an algorithm's tone, My true voice must sound, clearly known. I refuse to be another social media zombie bot, Amidst broken screens, only truth I plot. In the battle for freedom, I'll take any shot*, For our human rights, I'll connect each dot. I will shatter the mirrors that reflect deceit, Where truth and fantasy often meet. My words to ignite, a steadfast fleet, Cutting through the fog of the elite. No crowd online shall mute my plea, No shadow ban can quiet me. In the realm of honest debate, I am free, Claiming authenticity as my decree. I am not a gear in their cold machine, Nor a puppet controlled by strings unseen. My mind is a garden, forever green, Where seeds of wisdom are ever keen. From darkest digital corners to brightest light, I'll carve a path with insights bright. Trying to bring vision to our sight, A change unbuyable, a beacon’s height. In this network of bits and fears, I stand firm with honest human peers. Not as a bot that mindlessly veers, But as one who holds true words dear. I'm not a social media zombie bot, I'm blood and heart, But in digital realms, I'll play my part. With those who question, those who start To tear illusions and lies apart.