I Am Not a Social Media Zombie Bot
I refuse to be a social media clone,
Not fueled by likes and retweets, but a voice uniquely my own.
My thoughts are mine, not cast from an algorithm's tone,
My true voice must sound, clearly known.
I refuse to be another social media zombie bot,
Amidst broken screens, only truth I plot.
In the battle for freedom, I'll take any shot*,
For our human rights, I'll connect each dot.
I will shatter the mirrors that reflect deceit,
Where truth and fantasy often meet.
My words to ignite, a steadfast fleet,
Cutting through the fog of the elite.
No crowd online shall mute my plea,
No shadow ban can quiet me.
In the realm of honest debate, I am free,
Claiming authenticity as my decree.
I am not a gear in their cold machine,
Nor a puppet controlled by strings unseen.
My mind is a garden, forever green,
Where seeds of wisdom are ever keen.
From darkest digital corners to brightest light,
I'll carve a path with insights bright.
Trying to bring vision to our sight,
A change unbuyable, a beacon’s height.
In this network of bits and fears,
I stand firm with honest human peers.
Not as a bot that mindlessly veers,
But as one who holds true words dear.
I'm not a social media zombie bot, I'm blood and heart,
But in digital realms, I'll play my part.
With those who question, those who start
To tear illusions and lies apart.
*Note for new readers on my penchant for irony and satire: "I’ll take any shot" refers to standing up for truth and human rights; it’s not a reference to the toxic products of Big pHarma.
Image and poem inspired by I Am Legend and our social media landscape.
Further reading:
You're just being byronical... 🤦
I could run it through UDIO.COM and turn it into a song: RAP, Hip Hop, singer-songwriter, blues, country? ;-)