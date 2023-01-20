Share this postDid Tucker Carlson Just Ruin A Great Movie?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDid Tucker Carlson Just Ruin A Great Movie?Was Bob Woodward Simply a Lowly Reporter That Just Happened to Have Previously Worked in US Naval Intelligence and Have CIA Connections?Mathew AldredJan 20, 2023∙ Paid17Share this postDid Tucker Carlson Just Ruin A Great Movie?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in