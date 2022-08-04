Share this postUPDATED: Did the UK Government Just Drop the COVID-19 Vaccine From Their Children’s Vaccination Schedule? If So, Why?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherUPDATED: Did the UK Government Just Drop the COVID-19 Vaccine From Their Children’s Vaccination Schedule? If So, Why?The New 5-15 COVID-19 Vaccination Category Seems to Have Disappeared; What Does This Mean?Mathew AldredAug 04, 2022∙ Paid16Share this postUPDATED: Did the UK Government Just Drop the COVID-19 Vaccine From Their Children’s Vaccination Schedule? If So, Why?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in