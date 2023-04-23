Share this postDid RFK Jr. Say All Climate Change Deniers Should Be Put In Jail?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDid RFK Jr. Say All Climate Change Deniers Should Be Put In Jail?Watch Out for Propaganda (Remember, We Are in an Information War)Mathew AldredApr 23, 2023∙ Paid21Share this postDid RFK Jr. Say All Climate Change Deniers Should Be Put In Jail?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther35ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in