Did Pfizer Properly Answer the Elected Representative of the People?

Share this postDid Pfizer Properly Answer the Elected Representative of the People?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchDid Pfizer Properly Answer the Elected Representative of the People?Dr Campbell Reports on Pfizer’s Response to Senator Rennick in AustraliaMathew AldredAug 27, 2023∙ Paid12Share this postDid Pfizer Properly Answer the Elected Representative of the People?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred